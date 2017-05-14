Donald Trump and the Week From Hell

It seems only fitting that Donald Trump should end his week at Liberty University, invoking the name of God, and denouncing his critics.
Because for Trump it was a week from Hell.
A week when his inner beast, or inner fascist was finally revealed.
And he was seen to be both crazy, and dangerous, AND as dumb as a spoon.
For first he fired the FBI director James Comey for daring to investigate him and his Russian connections.
Then he seemed to threaten Comey...
Then he hung his White House staff out to dry, by first telling them one story, and then changing it completely.
So they looked like fools, and he looked like a maniac trying to burn down his own house...
For if he did fire Comey for daring to investigate him, he could be accused of obstruction of justice.
If it looks like he threatened Comey, he could be charged with trying to intimidate a witness.
And of course by making many Americans wonder whether Trump secretly tapes his meetings and phone calls, he can only remind them of Richard Nixon.
Especially since Trump also has a long history of secretly recording telephone calls.
Throughout Donald Trump’s business career, some executives who came to work for him were taken aside by colleagues and warned to assume that their discussions with the boss were being recorded.
“Talking on the phone with Donald was a public experience,” said (John) O’Donnell, author of a book about his former boss, “Trumped: The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump.” “You never knew who else was listening.”
So that move wasn't too smart either.
And this scene at a recent White House dinner, should tell Americans all they need to know about the bestial nature of the Orange Oaf.
Dinner was served. Trump got a different, more colorful salad dressing than theirs. His chicken had extra sauce on the side. With his pie came a double helping of vanilla. With theirs, a single. By the magazine’s account, there was no explanation. None was needed. He’s the president and you’re not.
One scoop of imperiousness. Another of insecurity. Top generously with impulsiveness. That’s Trump’s sweet spot, the real driver of his decisions.
And it put the lie to the stubborn hope that there’s a core of shrewdness beneath his antics and a method to his madness. Mostly, there’s a raging, pouting child.
Or the little angry king.
Which needless to say couldn't be more terrifying.
But will hopefully motivate even more Americans to join The Resistance.
For now is the time go after the alien creature.
And send him back to where he came from....
