Donald Trump and the Trumpcare Bill That Will Destroy Him

The front page of the New York Daily News sums up the situation well.
Donald Trump grins moments after the House of Representatives had passed his Trumpcare bill.
While his Republicans prepared to party...
Even though the bill would take health insurance away from at least 24 million Americans.
And condemn many of the poorest and the most vulnerable citizens of that country to a death most miserable.
For the bill isn't just a disaster.
Groups representing doctors, hospitals, nurses, older people and people with illnesses like cancer opposed the bill. Just 17 percent of Americans supported an earlier version of the measure, and Republicans have made the legislation only worse since that poll was conducted.
Mr. Trump in particular has been spreading misinformation and lies about health care, arguing that the legislation would lower costs while guaranteeing that people with pre-existing health conditions could get affordable health insurance. It would do the opposite.
It's an absolute abomination.
I won’t mince words. The health-care bill that the House of Representatives passed this afternoon, in an incredibly narrow 217-to-213 vote, is not just wrong, or misguided, or problematic or foolish. It is an abomination. If there has been a piece of legislation in our lifetimes that boiled over with as much malice and indifference to human suffering, I can’t recall what it might have been. And every member of the House who voted for it must be held accountable.
It will kill untold numbers of Americans.
Those deaths are not abstractions, and those who vote to bring them about must be held to account. This can and should be a career-defining vote for every member of the House. No one who votes for something this vicious should be allowed to forget it — ever.
Read this and weep.
Those who voted for it must be held accountable.
The Republican health-care bill is an act of monstrous cruelty. It should stain those who supported it to the end of their days.
And because the Democrats know how millions of Americans, including many Trump supporters, are going to react when they finally realize they've been conned.
They were singing this song yesterday...
To celebrate the beginning of the end of the Trump regime.
When Trump returned to New York yesterday for the first time since taking office, he got a taste of what lies ahead.
And it won't be pretty.
Today he'll come bearing flowers to try to cover up his crimes...
But he won't be able to fool most Americans for much longer.
And soon the flowers will be for him...
