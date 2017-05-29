Monday, May 29, 2017
Andrew Scheer and The Rebel Connection
I'm pretty sure that most Canadians know very little about Andrew Scheer, the new leader of the Cons, who likes to call himself "Harper with a smile."
They just see a friendly looking man who always has a smile on his face, even when he's talking about the recent death of his mother.
Or trying to stick a metaphorical knife into the back of Justin Trudeau.
But sadly, Scheer is not as nice as he appears to be. He's a dangerous religious fanatic who could threaten the rights of millions of Canadians.
Just don't expect our Con media to warn people about that, because they're too busy trying to make Ol' Smiley look like a nice guy, and a real leader.
With the Con Strangelove Tom Flanagan claiming that it will be hard for progressives to portray Scheer as a villain.
Mr. Scheer is, in effect, a jollier version of Stephen Harper. Mr. Harper's unique combination of razor-sharp intellect, strategic cunning, and introverted personality made him easy to demonize, leading in extreme cases to HDS (Harper Derangement Syndrome).
Mr. Scheer, on the other hand, has a big smile almost constantly plastered on his face. Like Justin Trudeau, he's a young, affable family man. The Liberals and the Liberal-friendly media will certainly attack his policies, but it will be hard for them to paint him as a Machiavellian danger to democracy, as they depicted Mr. Harper.
And John Ivison cheerfully predicting that Scheer will be our next Prime Minister, even if he has to wait until 2023.
Most prime ministers who win a majority find themselves re-elected four years later. The Liberals could yet make a total hash of things and defeat themselves.
But, if he’s smart (and he is), Scheer will look to add to his seat count in 2019 and move in for the kill four years later, when he will be the grand old age of 44. Short of a meltdown in 2019, it is a fair bet to say that one day, Andrew Scheer will be prime minister of Canada.
When in fact Scheer is a dangerous religious fanatic and right-wing extremist, who should never be allowed anywhere near power...
Especially since he could be held hostage by the social conservatives who helped make him Con leader, and are now declaring victory.
But luckily, even as the Con media fluffed up Ol' Smiley yesterday, poor old David Akin got carried away and tweeted this:
Which allowed some in the Great Canadian Resistance to remind people that Hamish Marshall has another job.
As one of the directors of the Rebel News Network.
And that anyone who consorts with Ezra Levant, or profits from that hate mongering operation, can't be a nice guy either.
We need to investigate those Rebel ties.
We need to know whether Ezra Levant plans to use Scheer to try to get his paws on government...
We need to find out more about Ol' Smiley, and the religious fanatics who are threatening to hold him hostage.
So we can frame him quickly.
And wipe that fake smile off his face.
Before it's too late....
