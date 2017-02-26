The White House Dinner and the Shrinking of Donald Trump

I know it's an optical illusion, but the more Donald Trump rants and raves, the more his stature seems to shrink.
He's trying to convince Americans that the media is more dangerous than the Russians.
So it's not really surprising that a day after he called the "fake news" media the "enemies of the people," he's decided NOT to attend the White House Press Correspondent's Dinner.
And he's bitter.
I asked Trump if he would be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017
He said: "No. Do you like that?"
People cheered behind me. pic.twitter.com/5uc6kAM0FI
Even though he isn't fooling Twitter.
Lol. That's like not being asked to go to the prom and then telling everyone you didn't want to go anyway. https://t.co/q0UIfDB6Uq— Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) February 25, 2017
And even though his wild speech at the CPAC conclave couldn't have been more deeply disturbing.2016— Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) February 25, 2017
TRUMP: We need to stop being so sensitive
2017
TRUMP: I'm not going to that dinner thing where they make fun of me
They say that we can’t criticize their dishonest coverage because of the First Amendment. You know, they always bring up the First Amendment. I love the First Amendment. Nobody loves it better than me. Nobody.
Or made him sound more like a maniac.
This man is stoned out of his gourd right now pic.twitter.com/mlh2D36IoA— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2017
And the main reason he's skipping the press dinner is because he doesn't want to get roasted like he has before.
By somebody like Jake Tapper, who already has Trump's number...
And yes, Dan Rather is also right when he says this is an emergency, and a moment of judgement.
The time for normalizing, dissembling, and explaining away Donald Trump has long since passed. The barring of respected journalistic outlets from the White House briefing is so far beyond the norms and traditions that have governed this republic for generations, that they must be seen as a real and present threat to our democracy.
And the good news?
Trump's polls are still going south.
The FBI and the intelligence agencies are still investigating his ties with the Russians.
Some of his supporters are also going crazy.
It’s not just a political battle anymore. It’s spiritual warfare now. Exorcists, witches and occultists “in a number of magical groups” are announcing plans for a ritual designed to “bind Donald Trump and all who abet him.”
The rite, requiring a stub of a candle, a pin, salt, matches, a tarot card, a feather and other odds and ends, calls on spirits to ensure President Trump will “fail utterly.” It also includes burning a picture of the commander in chief, visualizing him “blowing apart into dust or ash.”
Participants apparently have the option of using a baby carrot instead of an orange candle.
So he is being diminished...
And the more he can be shrunk.
The more easily it will be to remove him from office when the time comes...
Rapist scum OUTReplyDelete
Love the last photo....thx.ReplyDelete
It's hard to imagine that this could go on for four years (3 years and 11 months). Excluding several news organizations from WH briefings is an insult to millions of Americans who trust those sites for information.
With 2000 unfilled positions in the WH and all the smoke and mirrors going on now, it's hard to imagine how Trump could handle any kind of crisis. Even his Cabinet picks seem immensely qualified compared to him, yet they are not fully functioning.
TS :(
It's not necessarily "fake news". It's heavily biased left wing propaganda. Public trust in the media is at an all time low.ReplyDelete
Let me give you an example. I was watching CTV news the other night and here's the top story. "Montreal has become a sanctuary city, but critics are saying that's still not enough". How biased is that? Where are the critics who say it will cause a strain on our services, increase wait times, etc?
You got the CBC running puff pieces on "refugees" illegally crossing the border. The RCMP smiling while they carry their bags across. The US is a safe country, the people coming in are economic refugees at best.
Thank God Jason Kenney called out the madness.
http://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/close-the-safe-third-country-loophole-jason-kenney-1.3300400
-MC