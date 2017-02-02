Thursday, February 02, 2017
The Day Donald Trump Declared War on the World
I must admit I thought that warnings like that one would ensure that every progressive in America would walk or crawl to the polls, in order to stop Donald Trump from setting fire to the world.
But sadly I was wrong. Many progressives didn't bother to vote. Others wasted their votes on third parties, or fought each other instead of the real enemy.
So the monstrous orange oaf was elected president.
And now he's declaring war on one country after the other.
He's threatening to invade Mexico.
“You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,” Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP. “You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”
He's trying to humiliate its president AND the Prime Minister of Australia.
It should have been one of the most congenial calls for the new commander in chief — a conversation with the leader of Australia, one of America’s staunchest allies, at the end of a triumphant week.
Instead, President Trump blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refugee agreement and boasted about the magnitude of his electoral college win, according to senior U.S. officials briefed on the Saturday exchange. Then, 25 minutes into what was expected to be an hour-long call, Trump abruptly ended it.
While National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is threatening to attack Iran.
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is “officially putting Iran on notice,” and senior administration officials later refused to rule out military action against the Islamic Republic.
Which is a problem because Trump has called the Iran nuclear deal the "worst deal ever."
And Flynn, who is as deranged as his Great Leader, blames Iran for almost EVERYTHING...
“The Obama Administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions — including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms,” Flynn said.
When he wasn't spreading fake news about Hillary Clinton cooking and eating children, Flynn spent months trying to prove that Iran was responsible for the attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed the American ambassador.
It wasn't.
And to make matters worse, as I've pointed out before, Trump's defence secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis has also been holding an unproven grudge against Iran for more than thirty years.
And he's the one who is supposed to restrain Trump.
And if that wasn't bad enough or scary enough, now we find out that Steve Bannon, the boozy alt-right thug and Trump's closest adviser, believes the U.S. will soon be involved in another major war in the Middle East.
And that war with China is inevitable.
The United States and China will fight a war within the next 10 years over islands in the South China Sea, and “there’s no doubt about that”. At the same time, the US will be in another “major” war in the Middle East.
“You have an expansionist Islam and you have an expansionist China. Right? They are motivated. They’re arrogant. They’re on the march. And they think the Judeo-Christian west is on the retreat,” Bannon said during a February 2016 radio show.
And really what more can one say? Except that never before in human history have a band of crazed fanatics had the power to destroy the world.
And of course, why did so many progressives fail to do enough to stop Trump?
Did they really think he was less of war monger than Hillary Clinton?
And do they finally understand this? The time for partisan games is over.
The Nazis are in the White House.
And only mass resistance can save us now...
So you think Hillary wouldn't have gone to war with Iran? Or Russia? Or China? Or some hapless Middle Eastern or African nation? Don't be naive, Simon.ReplyDelete
The American war machine has been in almost continuous action since the nation's founding. No modern American president has failed to start a foreign war, and there's no reason whatsoever to suspect Hillary would have broken with this traditional presidential right of passage. In fact, quite the opposite. Hillary was always as hawkish as anyone in the GOP.
and in local newsReplyDelete
Trudeau joins the ranks of Benedict Arnold and Quisling
by failing on his "electoral reform" promise to the Canadian people.
The question now becomes which conservative will become Trump north as the core essence of the liberal electoral platform disappears.
Just another opportunistic liar who dangled real democracy and then ripped the dream of a voice for all voters away.
mtn
Core essence? OK dude.Delete
Simon, diplomacy is war without explosions. Trump is telling truth, taking names. The world is not some fairy tale. The US has always been the wolf in the sheep clothes. Now Trump is all wolf. Its a good thing in the long run.ReplyDelete
"And only mass resistance can save us now..."ReplyDelete
Like the resistance against Milo at Berkeley last night? The tolerant left burning everything down, blocking traffic, pepper spraying Trump supporters, attacking people with flag poles, throwing bricks at police officers etc?
-MC
How much you want to bet that trump was openly hostile to Turnbull because he was briefed that he was leader of the Liberal Party without realizing that they are a centre-right party, though Turnbull himself is more of a squishy centrist?ReplyDelete