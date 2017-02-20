Monday, February 20, 2017
The Con Leadership Race Descends Into Farce
I didn't watch the latest Con leadership debate in Vancouver yesterday afternoon, for two very good reasons.
One, I couldn't find it on any TV channel I get, or anywhere on the dark internet.
And two, it was too nice and warm outside to waste even an hour of my life.
Which turned out to be a good call, because the debate was a total farce.
None of the frontrunners even bothered to attend the sorry event.
Only nine of the 14 candidates attended the event in Vancouver on Sunday. Frontrunners Kellie Leitch, Maxime Bernier and Kevin O’Leary were among those absent, and manage to evade targeted criticism.
Kevin O'Leary was apparently too busy flogging his reserve wines on an American home shopping channel...
Even if that makes it even harder to convince people that he's more Canadian than American.
While Kellie Leitch was no doubt more interested in going after Michelle Rempel for trying to steal her thunder.
Than she was in trying to win votes in British Columbia.
While Maxime Bernier was probably trying to round up some more support in Quebec...
Because he's not going anywhere either.
And Lisa Raitt had to leave early to catch a flight back East.
But not before making a complete fool out of herself...
Lisa Raitt cast doubt on the current government’s ability to legalize marijuana before the next election. But she said if legalization happens, measures need to be in place to protect youth under the age of 25 and control illicit sales.
“Sometimes marijuana is laced with fentanyl and it can be deadly to people,” Raitt said.
By spreading some fake news about marijuana.
B.C. Premier Christy Clark came under fire last year after making a similar claim that the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl was being laced in marijuana. Vancouver police responded to premier’s comments in November saying there have been no incidents of fentanyl-laced marijuana.
Or as I like to call it, pulling a Rona...
And to make matters even worse, the Cons couldn't even spell RECRIMINALIZATION...
So who can be surprised that even though the old Con Andrew Coyne did his best to give Raitt a boost...
Before she rushed to the airport.
His colleague Kelly McParland was just about throwing in the towel.
At some point pretty soon, some high-ranking, thoughtful Tory – if such a thing is out there – has to step back, survey the Conservative landscape and call a halt to the party’s self-destruction. As in: “Hold on, what are we doing here? This is nuts. Let’s try again, from the beginning. All together now: who are we, why are we here, and what do we stand for?”
Criticizing the Cons for attacking a motion to denounce Islamophobia.
They won’t return to respectability by pandering to the mob, the disgruntled or the most alienated elements of society. There may be a Bozo in the White House, but it’s unlikely Canadians are eager to have a clown of their own. The Conservatives need to sort out what they have to offer and present it in a responsible fashion. So far they don’t seem even reasonably close.
And all but predicting that Justin Trudeau is going to Prime Minister for a long, long time.
In the weeks after their 2015 election loss, party elders claimed to have absorbed the need to leave behind the anger and divisiveness of the final Harper months, and re-engage with more positive, higher-minded supporters. If they knew it then, they’ve forgotten it since. They should go back and check their notes. They’re making it far too easy for the Liberals to get complacent about their prospects for a long, unthreatened run in power.
Which is of course what I have long predicted...
When Stephen Harper took the party down.
He took them all down with him.
The Cons should cancel their absurd leadership race.
And try again in 2023...
