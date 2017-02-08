Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Steve Bannon and the Undermining of Pope Francis
Much has been written recently about Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's closest adviser, and the man many believe is the real president of the United States.
The alt-right fanatic who believes that an apocalyptic "cleansing war" is coming, and is obsessed with global destruction.
But did you know that Bannon's fascist tentacles also reach into the Vatican?
And that he is also obsessed with undermining Pope Francis.
When Stephen K. Bannon was still heading Breitbart News, he went to the Vatican to cover the canonization of John Paul II and make some friends. High on his list of people to meet was an archconservative American cardinal, Raymond Burke, who had openly clashed with Pope Francis.
Just as Mr. Bannon has connected with far-right parties threatening to topple governments throughout Western Europe, he has also made common cause with elements in the Roman Catholic Church who oppose the direction Francis is taking them. Many share Mr. Bannon’s suspicion of Pope Francis as a dangerously misguided, and probably socialist, pontiff.
And while this article suggests that Francis is holding his own, Donald Trump's election has emboldened his enemies...
For many of the pope’s ideological opponents in and around the Vatican, who are fearful of a pontiff they consider outwardly avuncular but internally a ruthless wielder of absolute political power, this angry moment in history is an opportunity to derail what they see as a disastrous papal agenda.
And in Mr. Trump, and more directly in Mr. Bannon, some self-described “Rad Trads” — or radical traditionalists — see an alternate leader who will stand up for traditional Christian values and against Muslim interlopers.
And to understand the reach of the right-wing conspiracy, or understand what kind of a fanatic Bannon is, all you have to do is watch this trailer of a movie he produced.
Starring Phil Robertson, the hairy homophobe from the TV series Duck Dynasty...
Which couldn't be crazier or more deeply disturbing.
Bannon is on record as saying that a war with China is "inevitable."
The Chinese have got the message, for this is how the China Daily is portraying him and his equally deranged leader...
And the big question is, do Americans understand where Bannon would take them? And the urgent need to remove him from Trump's inner circle.
For if they don't, war will be inevitable.
And they will lead us all to disaster...
