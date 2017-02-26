Sunday, February 26, 2017
Kevin O'Leary, Justin Trudeau, and the Millennial Vote
I must admit I was amused to see Kevin O'Leary claim that he could get most of the millennials in Canada to support him.
And make him the country's next prime minister.
When every millennial I know thinks he's just another Con clown, who should be flushed like all the others.
O'Leary's last chance to impress them came and went about forty years ago.
When he was a still a hippie.
And sadly for him, a poll that was read to the faithful at the Manning Conclave this weekend only confirms that the Cons are the LAST party millennials are likely to support.
Researchers brought a sobering message to the annual convention of the right-leaning Manning Centre Friday: most voters under 35 aren't connecting with the conservative movement, and if it wants to reach them, more than just messaging needs to change.
They don't like social conservatives, they don't like bigots.
And to make matters worse for O'Leary and the Cons, they do seem to like Justin Trudeau.
A lot. Or as about as much as they ever did.
The Liberals would do about as well today with Millennials (42%) as they did in October 2015 (44%).
Compared with our post-election survey in October 2015, the Liberals are down 2, the Tories are up 3, and the NDP is down 5. The Greens are up 5.
The Liberals hold a wide lead among Millennial men and women and across all age groups.
With almost as many supporting the Liberals as those who support the Cons and the NDP combined.
And what's also revealing is that despite the frenzied way the NDP have been attacking the Liberals, another Abacus poll suggests that when it comes to the big picture, not much has changed since the last election.
Nationally, 40% would vote Liberal today, the same number as supported the party in last October’s federal election. 32% would vote Conservative, also equal to the result they achieved last election. Just 16% would vote NDP, which is four points lower than the party’s 2015 election result.
And the only party that is less popular than it was back then is the NDP.
For even in BC, where the Mulcair Party did get a bit of a boost...
The Trudeau Liberals are also gaining support.
Which suggests that maybe just maybe, the NDP should start telling us what they are for instead of just what they're against...
Or understand what Stephen Harper never understood; the more viciously you attack Justin Trudeau, the more popular he becomes.
As for Kevin O'Leary, he needs to understand that his past is probably going to come back to haunt him over and over again.
And that like all the other absurd old Trudeau haters in this country, he too should probably just give up, and/or kiss Justin's butt.
Because it's called generational change, whether they like it or not.
It's finally happening.
And it's probably going to keep Trudeau and his Liberals in power for a long, long time...
