Monday, February 06, 2017
How The Europeans Are Trolling Donald Trump
When you see the way some of Europe's most respectable magazines are portraying Donald Trump, you get a pretty good idea what many Europeans think of him.
For their covers couldn't be more brutal or more incendiary.
Or darker.
But that doesn't mean that the Europeans aren't also making fun of the fascist orange oaf.
So when Trump declared that from now on it would be AMERICA FIRST!!!
The Dutch rose to the challenge by asking if Herr Drumph would allow them to declare THE NETHERLANDS SECOND!!!
Which got the Danes going and demanding that it should be DENMARK SECOND!!!
And you can see some of the other entries here.
Meanwhile in the remote Scottish highlands, where my family and some of my oldest friends live, they are...er...still working on a similar video...
And it could take a while. Sad.
But at least I'm happy and proud to report, thanks to a tip from my friend Martin, that at a Robert Burns poetry competition in...er...New Zealand, Lorna Wallace of Kilmarnock won first prize !!!
With this poem about Donald Trump, or as Lorna calls him, the "tangerine gabshite walloper."
And although if you don't speak Auld Scottish, it might be a wee bit hard to understand.
I still think it has the best message we can send to the Americans in this troubled time, when fascism looms large:
Let’s therefur no despair an’ greet,
Or see this outcome as defeat. Let’s wait an’ watch this bampot
Flap his hawns an’ squirm
When presidential pressures
Crush him like a worm.
Don't let the Orange Oaf get you down. Just hang on to your values.
Hawd oan ti values you hold dear,
Don’t let this numpty bring yi fear,
His chants of hatred don’t speak fur
The human race.
Love will endure despite this
Oarange-faced disgrace.
For they will defeat him, if he doesn't destroy himself first.
So now I'm waiting to see whether the French can match that one eh?
Ooh la la. Vive la France !!!
Hands across the Atlantic.
And let's all help impale that ghastly bully on his own petard...
