Donald Trump and the Ghost of Richard Nixon

If the Mad King Donald thought that Mad Mike Flynn's sudden departure would end his so-called "RussIan problem," it appears he was sadly deluded.
For that problem just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
Dan Rather is now comparing it to the Watergate scandal, and calling for an independent investigation.
"Damn the lies, full throttle forward on the truth ... We deserve answers and those who are complicit in this scandal need to feel the full force of justice."
And as for the Mad King Donald, he's growing angrier and angrier.
Calling for the heads of those who would dare expose the truth.
And judging from his latest twitter explosion this morning growing crazier and crazier.
But then who can blame him when the revelations are so devastating?
And even Republicans like David Frum are pointing out why the Flynn resignation matters.
The question here is not about the Logan Act: “Did Flynn conduct U.S. foreign policy in a too hasty way, without waiting for his formal swearing in?”
The question is whether a senior American official was compromised by his relationship with a foreign government. And, even more troublingly: Are there others? And even more urgently: How high up the chain of command does Russia’s influence go?
While this counterterrorism expert claims the real question is who told Flynn to call the Russian ambassador?
Who told Flynn to call Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States? Because I’m convinced Flynn didn’t do it of his own accord. Flynn is a bit player in a much larger story regarding the president’s relationship with the Kremlin, and it’s this story the press needs to focus on.
It strains credulity that someone with such limited experience was acting on his own initiative when he spoke with Kislyak on December 29, the day of the sanctions announcement. If, as reported, he called five times in a single day, then he was on a mission, and probably not of his own devising.
If Flynn didn’t initiate the discussion, who did tell him to call Kislyak? More than that, what is the nature of Trump’s relationship with Putin, and did the two collude on the hacking of the election?
As for me, I'm not surprised that any of this is happening. Or that stories like this one are also being leaked to the media.
For ever since Trump dumped all over the CIA and other members of the intelligence community, and suggested that they were trying to turn America into Nazi Germany.
It seemed to me that it was only a matter of time before his words came back to haunt him...
There are now reports that the CIA is not sharing all it knows with Trump, fearing that there are Russian spies in the situation room.
And if the steady drumbeat of revelations continues, and the pressure to impeach Trump keeps mounting.
It also seems to me just a matter of time, before the ghost of Richard Nixon also comes back to haunt him...
The #FlynnResignation is JUST the beginning...#BLOTUS pic.twitter.com/B5YflLNB3C— Pin Head (@PiercedSkull) February 14, 2017
And here's hoping the ghastly story of Donald Trump.
Also ends the same way...
