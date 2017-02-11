Bill Maher on Donald Trump's Horrible Week

I must confess that after only three weeks of President Donald Trump, I am being forced to contemplate a horrible possibility:
I might go completely bonkers before he does.
Because although at the present time he has a good lead over me...
According to the resistance INSIDE the White House.
I don't know how much more of Trump or Kellyanne Conway I can take...
Or how much more fake news I can absorb...
Before I start questioning my own sanity.
Or asking like Roger Cohen does, am I imagining this?
There’s a targeted “Gaslight” attack on journalists designed to make them doubt their sanity. It’s emanating from the White House and aims to drag everyone down the rabbit hole where 2+2=5.
Trump says “X.” Uproar! Hordes of journalists scurry to disprove “X.” He moves on, never to mention it again, or claims that he did not say it, or insists that what he really said was “Y.”
People begin to wonder: Am I imagining this? They feel that some infernal mechanism has taken hold and is dragging them toward an abyss. The president is a reference point; if he lies, lying seeps deep into the culture. Americans start to ask: Will we ever be able to dislodge these people from power? What are they capable of?
Or worse, wondering where exactly is Trump leading America?
And what might Drumph do in the aftermath of a terrorist attack?
Or a fire in the Reichstag...
Sometimes I try to imagine what Trump’s Reichstag fire moment might be. In February 1933, a few weeks after Hitler became chancellor, fire engulfed the parliament in Berlin — an act of arson whose origin is still unclear. A recent New Yorker article by George Prochnik quoted the Austrian writer Stefan Zweig on Hitler’s savage reaction: “At one blow all of justice in Germany was smashed.”
It is a terrifying question, and we do need to prepare for what might lie ahead.
But the good news is that after only three weeks in office, the orange oaf has never looked worse...
Or less like a real president.
As Cohen says, facts matter. The judiciary is pushing back.
And as Bill Maher says, last week was a good one for The Resistance...
More and more Americans are getting a better idea of the maniac who is their president.
The more they mock him the angrier he will get.
And with a little bit of luck, he will beat me to that padded cell...
Hey, in these insane times what more can I ask for?
Never stop fighting AND laughing at him.
And have a great weekend everybody...
