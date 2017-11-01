Wednesday, November 01, 2017
The Incredible Hypocrisy of Andrew Scheer
As we all know Andrew Scheer has been turning parliament into a freak show by going after the decent Bill Morneau day in day out.
Accusing him of using tax shelters, and being guilty of being rich.
And all but demanding that he sell Morneau Shepell, the business his family founded.
But sadly for Scheer it seems that he has been guilty of first degree hypocrisy.
For this story blew his hair shirt or his halo to smithereens.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has an ownership stake in three real estate limited partnerships, an investment vehicle open only to the wealthy and favoured for its tax-sheltering advantages.
Real estate limited partnerships (RELPs) allow investors to write off up to 50 per cent of their initial investment, a more generous tax-planning measure than RRSPs or a pension plan. And income earned on the investment can later be treated as a capital gain, drawing a much lower tax burden than regular income.
So much for the champion of the little guy.
Liberal MP Raj Grewal, a former corporate lawyer, said it's a "bit rich" for Scheer to target Morneau when he's parked money in a niche investment vehicle designed to offer significant tax relief.
"It is the height of hypocrisy, and irony, in my humble opinion, that they get up in the House everyday knowing that Mr. Scheer holds investments that are designed to take advantage of the tax system. He's making investments to defer taxes and that's exactly the accusation he's making in the House against Minister Morneau."
And so much for the great enemy of Morneau Shepell...
And although Scheer quickly ditched Morneau Shepell as the sponsor of that speech, and claimed he knew nothing, nothing I tell you.
He's going to have a harder time explaining why his good buddy Ezra Levant is now pitching in to help boost his sagging campaign.
And will no doubt deny that his new Con campaign manager Hamish Marshall, who ran The Rebel for years, had anything to do with it.
But then that's who they are, Con artists every one of them...
And until we can make sure they'll never get their grubby paws on our tax dollars again.
Canada won't be clean.
And nobody will be safe...
