Has Rex Murphy Finally Left the CBC?

For years I have tried to avoid watching the CBC National on Thursdays so as to avoid the At Issue panel.
For it was always a Con clown show under Big Daddy Mansbridge, and judging from what I've seen so far, will remain that way under the very Con-friendly Rosemary Barton.
A horror show of dead pundits walking, the Rue Morgue of journalism. Hopelessly out of touch with the new generation. And still as Con as they come.
But at least there's one thing apparently gone from the National, that I won't miss at all.
Something small, but also big, and loud, and definitely very annoying.
Yes, believe it or not, Rex Murphy, aka Shmurphy, the grating tea bagger and oil pimp with delusions of grandeur, appears to have disappeared!!
Gone without a word, from either him or CBC management.
He's still working at the National Post, still grinding out the same stuff he used to blabber about when he would end the Thursday night National bashing Neil Young or Justin Trudeau, or David Suzuki etc etc.
Or blabbing incoherently, or as he would say lubriciously, about Pamela Anderson's breasts.
Or denying climate change...
Over and over again, as only that Schmurphy could.
There is a disturbance in the troposphere, much perturbation. The little Gore molecules that do so much to keep everybody in the climate change industry in a sweat are slacking off. The results are—let me coin a word—undeniable.
It isn’t settled. The science is emergent. The conclusions are at best tentative. I leave you with this consolation: All global warming predictions are infallible, but some global warming predictions are less infallible than others.”
Before heading off again to collect more big bucks by flattering Big Oil...
And attacking its enemies.
Like he did for so long, to the great delight of Stephen Harper...
In short, like Harper, Schmurphy was a shameless pimp for Big Oil, a teabagger, and a Con, who should have been fired years ago.
But he wasn't, and sadly for The National the damage has been done.
For when the CBC's flagship news program began giving that old tea bagger a bully pulpit, without even attempting to put anybody up against him, it blew its journalistic credibility right out of the window.
And it's going to take a long time for the National to get that credibility back.
Still, if Murphy is really gone, like a thief in the night, it would be a
And all I want to know is what happened? Why has the CBC not said anything?
What are they trying to conceal?
What happened to poor little Rexy? What did they do to him those beasts???
Did he slink away into the night, leave of his own accord?
Or did the hapless CBC managers finally realize they were creating a dangerous right-wing demagogue, more Trumpkin than Canadian, and fire his sorry ass?
And if so what took them so long?
And while we're at it, could somebody please tell us when this Con board will also be terminated?
And most importantly, if or when an official announcement will be made, as to the exact moment Rex Murphy did or will leave the building?
Because I know that after all those ghastly years, I'll need a little organizing time eh?
So I can be properly prepared...
On our side of the border, the New York Times is facing immense backlash for normalizing the "Nazi next door" -- a white-supremacist couple from "flyover country" being portrayed as salt-of-the-earth types, who voted for Trump and flocked to Stormfront out of "economic and cultural anxiety." (Dog whistle for "the illegals are takin' are jerbs, and the 'nagging' president says you cain't beat up queers for Jesus or go to the shopping mall and grab girls by the covfefe no more.")ReplyDelete
This used to be the paper of record, and now they're depicting neo-Nazis amid a backdrop that looks like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. They talk about their upcoming wedding (aw, how romantic and sweet; no word on whether they'll elope in an underground bunker), about their hope of raising kids in a "better country" (that doesn't have any üntermenschen in it), and about how they're sticking with Hair Drümpfsterfire no matter what, because at least he isn't a (his words) "overweight, black dÿke with dyslexia" (intersectional diversity? The horror! Mein Führer, I can walk!)
So believe me, we Americans can totally empathize with Canadians dealing with the insufferable trash media that everyone seems to be discarding like, well, yesterday's news. About the only thing the overweight orange d!ckhead with dyspepsia ever got right is that the lying press delivers fake news. The problem with that (besides using a phrase common in 1930s Germany to discredit the so-called "Jewish press") is, he only meant that they lie about him -- when actually, all they've done is give him and his deplorable cult free airtime, ink and bandwidth to be the ones doing the lying.
Sounds like you've got the same situation with a bunch of Harper leftovers turned communicants of the Church of Scheer, like we've been unable to shake the apologists for Bush turned apologists for Trump. That couple in the article fancies themselves a sort of German-brutalist version of the duo from the popular home-remodeling show "Fixer-Upper." They would instead fit perfectly in Scheer's laughable-if-it-wasn't-so-disturbing homage to David Lynch. More like "Foxer-Upper" or F... well, you can see where I'm going here.
As our new found friends the Russians used to say, there is no truth in the news and there is no news in the truth.