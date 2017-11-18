Andrew Scheer and the Fatal Rebel Connection

As we now know, Hamish Marshall, the Con's new campaign manager who used to work at The Rebel, has been desperately trying to change Andrew Scheer's image.
From Dr Schmear and Mr Schmeagol, depending on the phase of the moon, to Mr Nice Guy, or Mr Average Canadian.
But it's not easy, and it's not working.
Not when that low budget YouTube reminded many Canadians of a scary David Lynch movie.
The one that begins with a severed human ear lying in the grass.
Which needless to say made Scheer look even scarier, and even more like Schmeagol than ever.
And now as he tries to win the hearts and minds of millennials, that same despair is making him look totally ridiculous.
But then of course Scheer is only following Hamish Marshall's orders.
And if the MSM in this country wanted to do something useful for a change, they could dig a little deeper into Marshall and Scheer's past, because they go back a long way.
And Canadians need to know more about the shadowy right-wing movements that made them who they are.
As well as what exactly did Marshall do at The Rebel?
Because although Ezra Levant claimed he was just the "IT Boss" at the time he left The Rebel.
And Marshall always claimed he was just the money man.
Hamish Marshall told the National Observer in 2015 that he was "not involved at all in the content production and editorial side of things. My involvement is on the business side." However, a simple search reveals that he wrote a few articles for them. (His title is listed as "Rebel contributor.)
While he was running Scheer's campaign, Marshall, according to the Globe and Mail, for a time worked out of the same office as the far-right organization.
That's not entirely accurate.
This is more evidence of that:
By the way, when Ezra Levant lost his appeal in Ontario's Court of Appeal and called out the head judge by name and religion, you'll never guess who officially posted that piece. Go on, guess. https://t.co/AGDaZ6LIok— CC (@canadiancynic) November 17, 2017
Paging Andrew Scheer ... pic.twitter.com/2qvVbt9kaP
And if Marshall had an editorial role, he must have had a very good idea of the kind of bigoted, hate mongering rag he was producing:
The Rebel has ran stories several stories regarding "white genocide," one of the far-right's biggest rallying points, and runs, seemingly non-stop, stories with strong anti-Muslim biases.
During the Rebel's collapse in August, one former employee (on the condition of anonymity) told VICE News that if facts got in the way, "they were ignored." "As long as they're willing to say things about Muslims, he'll put money into it."
Didn't he see the racism, the misogyny, the homophobia, and all those death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau?
And the questions Canadians should be asking themselves are these:
How could someone who helped run The Rebel, run the Con's election campaign?
Where would that ruthless alt-right activist take the Cons?
Did this old campaign ad...
Influence this one?
Remind me, who are the people denigrating this country?
And where would Andrew Scheer take our Canada if he should ever become Prime Minister?
And the good news? That's not going to happen.
Ezra Levant is going to haunt him all the way to the next election.
The Rebel connection will be a fatal one.
And nothing Hamish Marshall can do will save Mr Nice Guy from squealing like Mr Monster...
