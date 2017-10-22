Meet Canada's New and Dangerous Trudeau Haters

As I'm sure you know, I have been fighting back against the virulent Trudeau hate which is infecting our country like a hideous disease.
It's normalizing bigotry, it's slowly killing our Canadian values.
And judging from the comments I have been receiving, is resulting in a record number of death threats aimed at Trudeau...
And at myself...
I don't completely understand where this visceral hatred comes from, although I'm sure much of it is oozing like pus across the border from Trump's diseased America.
But what I do know is that Trudeau haters come in all shapes and sizes.
Starting with Andrew Scheer's Cons, who being more American than Canadian, never miss a moment to demonize Trudeau just like their depraved former leader did...
And who are as Harper was, being aided and abetted by our ratty Con media...
The scurvy scribblers who give new meaning to the words old, incestuous, and BOUGHT.
And are cheating Canadians of proper representation, just like the people in that little Peyton Place on the Rideau, cheat on themselves.
Then there are those like the shiny Nathan Cullen whose hot and heavy Trudeau hating affair with the grotesque Pierre Poilievre is enough to make one vomit...
And is not only destroying his new leader's "love and courage" campaign...
It's making the new NDP look more like the same old NDP or the same old Mulcair...May your inner light dispel any challenges you face. Happy Diwali, Deepavali and Bandi Chhor Divas!! 🎉🎆🎈 https://t.co/Ids0AiUvY2 pic.twitter.com/tQNaz9IOi8— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 19, 2017
Or the same old Rex Murphy...
Who continues his rabid and unrelenting assault on Trudeau, while still sucking on the leathery tit of the CBC, paid for with OUR tax dollars.
And then of course there are the precious left-wingers, the snowflakes, and some of the trusty dotards in our own ranks who spend more time attacking Trudeau than they do the Cons...
One of whom, the pompous ass Lorne, tried to smear me yesterday by printing the comment of a deranged homophobe who has been accusing me for years of being a criminal.
And even though I informed him of that fact, only deleted that comment after reviewing the posts he asked that homophobe to send him.
And only after I threatened to sue his pants or his diapers off...
But still had the nerve to suggest that I should be removed from Progressive Bloggers, and didn't even have the class to apologize.
Can you believe that?
But then of course those are just the amateur Trudeau haters.
While these are the new and real thing.
A group of anti-Trudeau protesters and anti-racism counter-demonstrators clashed in Toronto on Saturday. According to organizers, the anti-Trudeau protest was planned as a means of expressing displeasure with the Liberal government’s tax policies, spending and controversial multi-million dollar settlement with former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr.
Held at Nathan Phillips Square, the protest was met by counter-demonstrators who accused the former group of using an anti-Trudeau stance as a veneer for far-right and racist views.
The dangerous looking thugs who are on the march all over the country like Trump's Nazis...
And from whose stinking armpits all the other Trudeau haters spring...
Because the Cons and those Nazis know the country Trudeau stands for...
And they hate women, visible minorities, gay people, and the New Canada with a passion.
Justin Trudeau is not perfect, and should be criticized like any other politician.
But he has made this country better, he does not deserve the hatred he receives...
And neither do I appreciate being threatened and insulted for simply standing up for our Canadian values.
Or objecting to the normalization of hate.
We will have and keep our better country.
And enough is ENOUGH...
No comments:
Post a Comment