How The Cons Became The Levant Party of Canada

As you know, Andrew Scheer shocked a lot of people the other day, by abruptly ending a newser and running away from reporters.
After one of them asked him a question about his campaign manager, Hamish Marshall, and his ties to Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel.
But while most people assumed that Scheer was just trying to cover up his long and sweaty affair with the grotesque bigot Levant.
It turns out there was a much bigger reason, and it couldn't be more horrifying.
For believe it or not, Marshall is going to run the Con's next election campaign.
Hamish Marshall is by all accounts bright and experienced. He has helped Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party win before. But the man the federal Conservatives have hired to run their next election campaign comes with baggage that Scheer himself now wants to avoid — a connection to media outlet The Rebel.
And while Scheer and his flunkies are desperately trying to put a positive spin on this ghastly appointment.
Marshall helped him run a positivity-themed campaign during the leadership, focusing largely on party unity. Scheer's opponents, though, will undoubtedly point to Marshall's past in an attempt to link Scheer to the anger expressed by the so-called alt-right.
It makes only too clear that the Conservative Party is now an alt-right front, or the Trump Party of Canada.
As I have been warning for months...
For don't be fooled by Marshall's
He is a ruthless political operator.
One who likes to claim that he is just keeping Stephen Harper's legacy alive.
Scheer’s campaign manager, Hamish Marshall, told HuffPost Canada the race had become a contest between “people who basically think that Stephen Harper did a really good job and people who are disappointed that Stephen Harper didn’t go far enough.”
Bernier did a good job of speaking for people who felt Harper was “insufficiently conservative,” Marshall added, “while Andrew led the path amongst people who think broadly that the last government was a very good government.”
When in fact he has been hanging out with Scheer for more than 16 years in the shadowy fringes of the Conservative Party.
He designed Scheer's leadership campaign to appeal to the Con's rabid religious base.
The campaign made a series of targeted pitches, like tax relief for families who homeschool their children. In another pledge, he said he would "prioritize real refugees" by standing up for persecuted Christian minorities in a way the campaign said the Liberals had failed to do.
To whom as Michael Coren points out, Scheer is now heavily indebted.
Since Andrew Scheer won the leadership of the federal Conservative Party, columns have described him as “Harper Light” or "Harper with a Smile." Yet, to a very large extent the 38-year-old is to the right of Harper, who might have been a committed conservative but was also a pragmatist.
Scheer is far more theologically motivated and is now heavily in electoral debt to social conservatives.
He has been a fellow traveller of Ezra Levant since the days of so-called ethical oil.
Viewers of Ethical Oil’s disingenuous new ad campaign aren’t being told about the intricate web of industry influence peddlers behind the effort and their connections to the Harper government and oil interests. In the middle of this web is Hamish Marshall, a Conservative strategist deeply connected to oil interests as well as both the Conservatives and ultra-right wing Wildrose Alliance Party.
Like Levant he registers websites like a chicken lays eggs.
Hamish Marshall, through strategicimperativesonline, has registered 32 websites. Nearly all are connected to EthicalOil.org, the Conservative Party of Canada, and the right wing Alberta Wildrose Alliance Party.
And what Scheer was trying to cover up when he fled that newser the other day is the extent of Levant's influence...
And the fact that the Cons are now not only the Trump Party, but also the Levant Party of Canada.
Which needless to say makes them unfit to even think of forming a Canadian government.
Unfortunately we can't count on the Con media to expose this vast right-wing conspiracy.
And some of the dotards in our own blogosphere are to dumb or too senile to understand what's happening.
But take it from me, Andrew Scheer is a stealthy right-wing extremist.
And if he is not stopped he WILL destroy this country...
