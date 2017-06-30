Friday, June 30, 2017
The Day Donald Trump Went Over the Deep End
It was only a matter of time before Donald Trump started to fall apart, or was driven over the edge by the pressures of being president.
He never thought he'd win, so he wasn't ready. He never thought that running a country could be so difficult.
And all things considered he'd rather play golf.
So as I'm sure you know, when a couple of morning TV hosts mocked him yesterday, for the fake Time magazine covers he hangs in his golf clubs, he went ballistic.
Firing off two smelly tweets.
And stinking out the nation.
I particularly enjoyed what Ana Navarro had to say, calling him a " lunatic man baby" and a "mean girl."
But I also liked how the former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm called him a fragile "snowflake."
And reminded us that he's never far from the nuclear launch codes.
So if he ever has a lover's quarrel with Putin, we'll all be in big trouble hoping our phones don't melt, before Trump can tweet us from a bunker about ten miles under a mountain, to let us know whether we're going to live or die.
I also thought that Charles Blow was right to tell Trump and his faithful flunky Sarah Hucklebee Sanders to stop lying like thieves.
And of course I loved how Mika Brzezinski answered Trump...
By hitting him where it hurts.
You know, in his ...um...tiny parts.
Finally, I thought Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are right to claim that Donald Trump is not well.
President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president.
But my favourite video is one Scarborough made shortly before the election.
Because it still says all you need to know about Trump...
He is a crass misogynist, a liar, a coward, and a Con artist.
But his approval rate is hovering just above 30%, and he is slowly killing himself and his party.
So while progressives need to fight hard, they can afford to be patient.
Give the Don enough rope and he will hang himself...
Labels: Donald Trump, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, The Madness of Trump, Trump's War on the Media
