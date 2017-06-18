Is Andrew Scheer a Ghastly Con or a Reagan Republican?

We already knew that Andrew Scheer is a sinister religious fanatic, who doesn't believe in women's rights, and believes that gay Canadians are "abhorrent."
We knew that he likes to smile a lot, even when he's talking about child rape and other dirty sex stuff in the House of Commons.
Except when he is in his office working on plans to turn Canada into a theocracy.
But who knew that he was more American than Canadian?
Or judging from this speech a Ronald Reagan Republican.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the federal Liberals “the ultimate economy busybodies” Thursday morning in his first significant public speech at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.
“Now, we’ve all heard that Ronald Reagan quote about when Liberals see something move they tax it, if it keeps moving they regulate it, and when it finally stops moving they subsidize it. So we ask ourselves the question — why don’t just stay out of the way in the first place?”
Because that speech might as well have been written by a Republican. It does not reflect the views of most Canadians.
And one shudders to think what he might do to social programs in this country. Or what might happen to our precious medicare system if he ever became prime minister.
Why does he want taxpayers to subsidize religious schools instead of supporting our public schools?
And is this his idea of a joke?
In the Q&A portion of the event, moderator Adrienne Batra, the editor in chief of the Toronto Sun, asked how Scheer would reach out to new Canadians. “One of the things Conservatives like to talk about is ‘the lie of the left’ that we’re not a big tent party, it’s a group of angry white guys … with all due respect to the angry white guys in the room,” she said.
“We have some angry white women too,” Scheer quipped.
Could that be more racist?
Or more Kellie Leitch...
And why is Brad Trost's campaign manager accusing Scheer's party of acting like Communist China?
When everybody knows that Scheer and Trost are both religious fanatics...
And that Scheer owes that other sleazy anti-gay crusader EVERYTHING.
For he would not be leader if Trost's bigot hordes hadn't supported him.
And the good news?
Scheer may be a mortal threat to women, gays, non-white people, seniors, social programs, and our medicare system.
But he will never be prime minister.
Not when Justin Trudeau is already whupping his ass.
As parliamentarians prepare for the summer break and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer settles into his new job, polls suggest the Liberals retained a comfortable lead over their rivals in the last quarter, halting a steep decline in support suffered earlier this year.
In polls conducted between March 1 and May 31, the Liberals averaged 40.7 per cent support among decided voters, a slight increase over where the party stood in the previous quarter.
The Conservatives trailed with 30.3 per cent support as the leadership race was coming to an end, a drop of 1.5 points from the previous quarter.
And when Canadians find out more about Scheer's extremist views, he'll be even less popular.
While it is too early to know what Scheer's short-term impact on the Conservatives' polling numbers will be, a few surveys have provided some hints.
A Mainstreet/Postmedia poll gave the Conservatives a two-point bump with Scheer as leader. A Forum Research poll showed the Conservatives down one point compared to where they stood in April.
If that's possible.
Yup. Justin may not be perfect. But he's a really nice guy. The candidate of the new and rising generation.
And a real Canadian....
Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? classic pic.twitter.com/gktVekiTMZ— carrie robinson (@carrierobinson_) June 5, 2017
Unlike Scheer he reflects our precious Canadian values.
And for that alone.
I'm pretty sure he's going to be prime minister for a long long time...
