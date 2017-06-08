How You Can Help Put The Squeeze On The Rebel

As you know, Ezra Levant likes to call himself a "Rebel Commander" and portray himself and The Rebel as a champions of free speech.
Even though The Rebel is just a tacky hate mongering rag, which should have been closed down long ago by the vice squad.
And Levant is only in it for the money.
But I guess he needs the dough.
He does need to pay for all those court cases he keeps losing.
All that chump change from his legion of slobbering suckers obviously isn't enough to satisfy him, or keep him in the style to which he has become accustomed.
So he needs to attract advertising to his ratty Rebel.
Which is why this must be so devastating.
An American group that aims to stop online sites that publish racist, sexist and hate-fuelled content by starving them of ad dollars now says it is taking on The Rebel.
In a tweet posted Thursday, Sleeping Giants announced it is turning its sights north of the border in an attempt to staunch the flow of advertising dollars to the right-wing Canadian website, which has become closely associated with the alt-right rhetoric being espoused in the United States since the election of President Donald Trump.
And since so many companies have pulled their ads in such a short time.
And so many tips just keep flooding into this site.
.@YourAlberta Do you know your ads are funding alt-right hate site rebel media? Pls consider blacklisting. @slpng_giants_ca @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/2eTgSo4Lzd— Sharon Hebert 🇨🇦 (@shroon7) June 7, 2017
No wonder Levant is sounding so desperate these days...
Claiming that companies are boycotting his site because they're anti-semitic.
It feels weird to be blacklisted. It’s even weirder for someone to brag about blacklisting you. Normally that sort of thing is done secretly. But the bigots at Porter are out in the open.
I’ve heard of BDS before: “boycott, divestment and sanctions”. But that usually just targets Jews in Israel.
Now Porter Airlines is targeting Jewish businesses in Canada.
Which of course couldn't be more ridiculous or more pathetic...
When that is the kind of filthy stuff The Rebel publishes, along with all their other bigoted garbage.
You know, in the United States a similar boycott of Breitbart, the alt-right rag once headed by Steve Bannon, is having a devastating effect.
The clarion of the far right seems to be having second thoughts about how far right it wants to go. Faced with an advertiser boycott and plummeting readership, Breitbart News has lately been trimming back some of its more extreme elements in what may be a bid for more mainstream respectability.
And there's no reason we can't do the same to the Rebel.
So you know what to do...
Now I'm not suggesting that Levant could ever be respectable, or ever stop begging.
But if we work hard we could stick a big fork in the side of The Rebel, and help make Canada a more decent place.
And if Levant must beg, let him do it out of sight.
And in the place where he truly belongs....
