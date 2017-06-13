Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Donald Trump's Deeply Disturbing Loyalty Test
Donald Trump is still claiming that he did not try to force James Comey to sign a loyalty oath.
And that Comey is the liar not him.
But yesterday we got an idea of the kind of loyalty Boss Trump demands from those who work for him.
And not only did it reinforce Comey's claim, it couldn't have been more disturbing or more disgusting.
With most of the senior members of his cabinet lining up to kiss his orange ass.
One by one, they praised President Trump, taking turns complimenting his integrity, his message, his strength, his policies. Their leader sat smiling, nodding his approval.
As Trump sat there glowing with pleasure, and praising them for praising him.
“Thank you, Mick,” he told Mick Mulvaney, his budget director. “Good job,” he told Scott Pruitt, his E.P.A. chief. “Very good, Daniel,” he said to Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence.
It was so bizarre you really have to see it to believe it...
And all I can say is thank goodness they kicked out the cameras before Rance Priebus crawled under the table, and went from blessing Trump to blowing him.
Reince Priebus, the chief of staff whose job insecurity has been the subject of endless speculation, outdid them all, telling the president — and the assembled news cameras — “We thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda.”
And who can blame Chuck Schumer for mocking those hapless stooges?
But here's the thing: while that cabinet cabaret is hilarious in a sick kind of way, and says even more about Trump than it says about those who follow him.
And we must be grateful that Jim Mad Dog Mattis didn't join in the ass kissing orgy.
Jim Mattis, the secretary of defense — whose reputation for independence has been a comfort to Mr. Trump’s critics — refrained from personally praising the president, instead aiming his comments at American troops fighting and dying for their country.
Because he's the one who will probably have to wrestle Trump off the nuclear button...
Before he kills us all.
What happened during that bizarre cabinet meeting is deeply disturbing.
For ask yourself this: how many of those shameful stooges is willing to restrain Trump?
Who will stop him from trying to torch the planet?
Or trying to fire Robert Mueller?
A friend of Donald Trump on Monday raised the politically explosive possibility that the president could take action to fire Robert S. Mueller III, the recently appointed special counsel tasked with looking into Russian meddling in last year’s election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.
And how low will they go?
And the answer is VERY low.
He's not a real president. They're not a real government.
And until they're all fired.
Nobody is safe...
Mattis is a good dude in all this.ReplyDelete