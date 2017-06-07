Donald Trump, James Comey, and the Coming War With Iran

I can only imagine what kind of state Donald Trump must be in as James Comey, the FBI director he fired, prepares to testify tomorrow.
But it can't be very pretty.
Not when Boss Trump probably thought he had "fixed" the Comey problem...
So now he's hopping mad...
And apparently ready to strike back.
Alone in the White House in recent days, President Trump — frustrated and defiant — has been spoiling for a fight, according to his confidants and associates.
Glued even more than usual to the cable news shows that blare from the televisions in his private living quarters, or from the 60-inch flat screen he had installed in his cramped study off the Oval Office, he has fumed about “fake news.”
Or deploy his
Trump is keen to be a participant rather than just another viewer, two senior White House officials said, including the possibility of taking to Twitter to offer acerbic commentary during the hearing.
Which is as he would say himself. Sad.
Because not only has Trump already made it abundantly clear, on Twitter, that Comey was fired because he refused to stop investigating his Russian connections.
If this story is true, it's game over.
The nation’s top intelligence official told associates in March that President Trump asked him if he could intervene with then-FBI Director James B. Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its Russia probe, according to officials.
Or a prime case of obstruction of justice.
And all that will remain to be determined is whether Trump is working for Russia or Saudi Arabia.
U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising Middle East countries’ actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region.
The split among the Sunni Muslim states erupted last month after the summit of Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, where Trump denounced Shi’ite Muslim Iran’s “destabilising interventions” in Arab lands, where Tehran is locked in a tussle with Riyadh for influence.
Or both.
And of course, how much gold does it take to buy him?
And is he willing to start a war with Iran to take the heat off himself?
But then this would be a good way for Trump's Sunni friends to start one.
The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group claimed a pair of attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which have killed two security guards and wounded more than 30 people, with the siege at the legislature still underway.
And Stephen King did warn us...
So you know the answer to that one...
Trump has never been more vulnerable.
And never more dangerous.
And he must be removed from office as soon as possible.
Before he kills us all...
No comments:
Post a Comment