Donald Trump and the Day of Judgement

As you may know, today is the day Donald Trump will announce whether he will pull the United States out of the Paris Accord.
Momentous arguments inside the West Wing over the future of the Paris climate accord became a messy public spectacle on Wednesday, with some aides saying that President Trump had decided to abandon the landmark global warming agreement while others insisted that no decision had been made.
With the world watching nervously, the feuding among the president’s aides further exposed the fault lines of a chaotic decision-making process that has swirled around Mr. Trump since he took office.
And it's not surprising that the world is holding its breath, since not only is his government a mess, he's not in great shape either.
For while Trump tried to turn his bizarre Twitter message into a joke.
Most of the jokes were on him...
Much #covfefe about nothing.— Russell Hayward (@russelljh) June 1, 2017
So what if Trump mixes up which buttons he is pushing occasionally....
... pic.twitter.com/uLWWdNXkp7
And Trump's weird late night behaviour can only raise even more doubts about whether he is fit to be president.
What happened after POTUS typed "despite the negative press covfefe"? Did he doze off and hit send? What's he doing when he is tweeting that late? We hope he's engaged in important phone calls and briefings, but then again, what if the tweeting is what's distracting him from those phone calls and briefings?
Third, he is definitely not paying close attention to his tweets. Now, with almost every other citizen on the planet, that's fine. Twitter is for fun. But he's the President. His tweets matter. A lot.
And when you consider that all of this is coming so soon after his disastrous trip to Europe...
And at a time when Jared Kushner, his darling Ivanka's husband, is looking like he could end up badly.
Investigators are focusing on a series of meetings held by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and an influential White House adviser, as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and related matters, according to people familiar with the investigation.
And Trump could soon be joining him in a race to the slammer.
Fired FBI director James Comey plans to testify publicly in the Senate as early as next week to confirm bombshell accusations that President Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide's ties to Russia, a source close to the issue said Wednesday.
Who can blame Samantha Bee for wondering where in the covfefe is all of this going?
And of course you know what I think.
I think Trump was always out of his depth, never knew what he was doing, and is slowly but surely destroying his presidency.
And while it may take a while, the damage is cumulative.
And his day of judgement is coming...
