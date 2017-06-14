Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Brad Trost and the Shaming of Andrew Scheer
As I'm sure you know, Brad Trost is a religious fanatic who likes to think of himself as a holy warrior battling Muslims, women who need an abortion, and gay people.
Not necessarily in that order.
And like most religious fanatics he likes to think that he is better than we are.
So this must be REALLY embarrassing.
Caught like a deer in the headlights.
And accused by his own party of leaking membership lists to the gun lobby.
Brad Trost's Conservative leadership campaign said Monday it's been hit with a $50,000 fine over unauthorized use of the party's membership list.
So soon after the Con leadership voting scandal, where thousands of votes miraculously appeared out of nowhere, and helped make Andrew Scheer leader.
Which no doubt explains why Scheer is in such a hurry to bury the story.
Andrew Scheer said today his caucus is ready to move on from questions about the accuracy of the ballot count in the election that made him leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Reports of ballot discrepancies after he was elected gave his leadership a rocky start, raising questions about the legitimacy of the win.
And also explains why he has yet to denounce Brad Trost's campaign for allegedly handing out membership lists to the gun lobby.
I mean how could he? When it was Trost's religious fanatics who made Scheer Con leader.
And Scheer doesn't even want to talk about his close ties to Ezra Levant's Rebel Media.
In addition to winning leadership with the support of anti-abortion organizers, the campaign manager of Scheer's leadership campaign happens to be Hamish Marshall, the co-founder and director of Rebel Media.
Or his ties to people like Hamish Marshall who ran his campaign, or bigot scum like Faith Goldy who can't praise him enough.
After praising Scheer's opposition to transgender rights and a motion condemning systemic racism and Islamophobia, Goldy suggested his voting record is proof he's even further to the right of leadership runner-up Maxime Bernier.
"He is our people."
While consorting with neo-nazis, as only she could.
But all those questions, and that stench of corruption, won't go away.
We'll make sure of that.
Andrew Scheer is at the centre of a vast and monstrous conspiracy...
Religious extremists and other bigots have secretly seized control of the Cons.
And we will use that to destroy them...
