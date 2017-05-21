Sunday, May 21, 2017
Why Justin Trudeau Has The Wind In His Sails
It's getting pretty close to my favourite time of the year. Time to think about harnessing the wind out on the lake, and getting away from it all.
Now that I have almost recovered from my motorcycle accident.
Or just taking to my hammock, reading some real books, and making a list of the many reasons I love living in Canada.
And this would would be one of them.
The sight of a Prime Minister jogging past a group of prom kids in Vancouver, without apparently being noticed by them.
And although that turned out not to be true.
They had noticed him, the young really do love him.
And I thought these commenters captured the spirit of the occasion...
But what that scene also reminded me about, is Trudeau's enduring popularity. And in that regard I have to make a correction.
Yesterday while looking at the way the Con media has been praising Rona Ambrose as a great leader, despite the lamentable state of the Harper Party.
I cited this Nanos poll.
Which I thought said it all.
But as it turns out Ambrose looks even worse, if you look at this new Nanos poll...
Which seems to suggest that both the Cons and the NDP are going down, or going nowhere, while the Trudeau Liberals are more popular than ever.
And this other poll seems to reinforce that result.
In the fourth wave of the Campaign Research Poll, an online omnibus opinion survey conducted among 1,969 adult Canadians, more than 4 in 10 voters will support the federal Liberals if an election were held tomorrow (43%), and this represents an increase in vote share from last month (April 15 - 38%). In the meantime, the federal Conservatives have seen their vote share decline slightly (from 29% in April to 27% now). This has led to a 16 point Liberal lead, up from a 9 point lead last month. The NDP are stable at one fifth of the vote (19%).
And it's hard to argue with this conclusion.
“The Liberals appear to have conquered whatever demons afflicted them in the past few months, and may be seeing a resurrection of the permanent honeymoon they have had with voters until recently.”
Which doesn't surprise me in the least. Not because the Liberals are perfect, they're not.
But because both the Cons and the NDP seem to think that the only way they can become more popular is by trying to smear Justin Trudeau.
As do some of the grubby old Trudeau haters who infest our own ranks...
Who hate him because he supports women's and gay rights. (More on that in my next post.)
And also seem to forget that Stephen Harper and his filthy Cons tried that for years and it didn't work...
And for a very simple reason: Justin Trudeau is too much of a nice guy, for that approach to succeed...
So the more you attack him in a disgusting manner, the more popular he becomes.
And this is the bottom line:
Until his opponents learn that in Canada we do things differently.
And a positive message is more powerful than a hateful one.
Justin Trudeau is going to be Prime Minister for a long long time...
