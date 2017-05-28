The Day The Cons Became the Reform Party Again

When I saw Rona Ambrose at the Con convention giving her farewell speech, praising herself extravagantly and bragging about how "she could kick Trudeau in the balls," I knew it was going to be a weird night.
And that I was right, Ambrose has no class.
But who knew the Cons would end up giving themselves, and their chances of winning the next election, a kick in the same place?
After electing as their new leader a religious fanatic described as "Harper with a smile."
And all but bringing back the Reform Party
Conservative MP Andrew Scheer has scored a major upset in the federal leadership race, beating out front-runner Maxime Bernier to take the helm of the party. Mr. Scheer won on the 13th ballot with 51 per cent of the available points to Mr. Bernier’s 49 per cent.
With the blessing of Stephen Harper as I predicted long ago...
And the help of Brad Trost and his social conservatives.
Mr. Bernier’s team said the Scheer victory was due to the social-Conservative vote and the strong showing of candidate Brad Trost, who expressed his discomfort during the race with “the whole gay thing” and said he would vote for pro-life bills.
Because while many Cons may have decided that Scheer was a safer choice than Maxime Bernier...
For whatever
As Stephen Maher points out, Scheer will have to listen to those social conservatives.
The social conservatives will be emboldened by their key role in Saturday’s result, though, and even Canadians who are hostile to their aims should see that in a democracy, they must have their due. They signed up tens of thousands of memberships, giving Trost and Lemieux 16 per cent of the votes, stealing the prize that Bernier thought was his and handing it to Scheer.
So Scheer needs to heed them, and, as Campaign Life Coalition put it, “embrace social conservative voters and reflect their values in policy.”
And will inevitably be caught between them, and those who are the future of the party.
The next election will be decided by millennial voters, who have more socially liberal attitudes than their parents.
To keep social conservatives happy, Scheer will have to talk about thing that matter to them. To have a chance at winning the election to come, he will have to talk about things that matter to politically moderate young Canadians.
In my opinion I don't think Scheer can satisfy both groups, he just doesn't have what it takes...
He's not very bright, he was a mediocre Speaker who served the Con regime like a robot...
He's an enemy of LGBT people, having voted over again to deny them their human rights. If he could he would criminalize abortion. He likes to scream "radical Islamic terrorism" like you know who.
He wants to destroy CBC News, and defund universities who don't allow religious fanatics to wander through their buildings and poison the minds of the young.
He has always been a hapless stooge who sought only to please his master Stephen Harper.
And now he wants to be prime minister of Canada?
I don't think so.
The Cons have indeed elected a Harper, with a smile.
But only because they can't break free from his deathly legacy.
Justin Trudeau is going to have a field day.
And neither Scheer nor his Cons will be smiling for very long...
No comments:
Post a Comment