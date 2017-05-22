Is the Donald Trump Story Making People Sick?

Oh boy. I thought I was going to be able to completely ignore Donald Trump's Magical Mystery Tour of the Middle East this week end.
Which would have been good, because quite frankly I've got to break my Trump Show addiction, before I end up like him. Bellowing incoherently, feeling sorry for myself. And making no sense.
But then I saw that photo of Lord Blobby with the Egyptian dictator, and the senile King of Saudi Arabia, and the glowing orb.
And I was hooked again....
But sadly after that, the desert drama went rapidly down hill.
The hypocrisy was nauseating.
What won't Trump do for even more golden bling?
How low will he go?
And have you ever seen an American president in an all-male chorus line like this one?
One so bizarre, and so distinctly un-American.
Every American president has met with his Saudi counterparts, and of course the stability of Saudi Arabia, as well as its oil, is an important U.S. security concern. But until now American presidents made it clear that, while we have to deal with Saudi leaders, we don’t endorse their culture. Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others in the delegation did exactly that, by participating in this sinister all-male dance.
It's a shocking spectacle, so it's not surprising that many progressives in the U.S, and probably quite a few in Canada as well, are suffering from what has been dubbed Trump-Induced Anxiety Disorder.(TIAD)
It can turn offices into battlefields.
A new survey by the American Psychological Association found that a significantly higher percentage of workers are feeling burdened or strained because of political discussions in the workplace than during the political campaign.
More than 30 percent said they had witnessed co-workers arguing about politics, and about a quarter said they avoided some co-workers because of their political views. Nearly 1 in 5 (18 percent) reported an increase in workplace hostility and 17 percent said team cohesiveness had suffered.
And for those who suffer from TIAD the effects can be devastating.
“The current political climate has had an impact on almost all of my clients,” says Sarah Hays Coomer, a Nashville-based personal trainer and author of Lightness of Body and Mind: A Radical Approach to Weight and Wellness. “They are losing sleep, fighting depression and anxiety, pain symptoms have increased, and stress eating is sky high. Several of them put on as much as 17 pounds in a month.”
Donald Trump really is a threat to everything decent in America.
"I worry about the fall of democracy, the violation of the Constitution, and the rise of hate crimes. I am anxious that I don’t identify with the America that sees all of this as OK.”
And it's not as if Canadians can relax either...
Not when he's getting ready to take a big bite out of our economy.
But the good news is that there are all kinds of ways you can shake off TIAD. And help save Canada, America, the planet, and yourself.
Reduce your exposure to the news and social media. Live in the moment. Organize, unite, support the Resistance.
“I was invited to a Resistance group on Facebook,” she says, “and that has been my real lifesaver. It is great because you can vent. You know you aren’t alone. It gives me hope that maybe it will be OK. There are a lot of smart people that still care.”
If you're a Canadian give thanks that you live here. Never lose your optimism, or surrender your sense of humour.
And if everything else fails, do as I do, and take some Impeachara...
It is a nightmare, but progressives will survive it, and learn from this experience..
They are going to win in the end.
It's Mueller time in America.
And one way or the other, the monster Trump is going down....
