Saturday, May 20, 2017
Donald Trump's Russian Problem Just Keeps Getting Worse
Oh well, at least now we know why those Russian diplomats seemed to be having such a good time in the Oval Office, while Donald Trump seemed strangely out of it.
Not only had he shared some top-secret intelligence with them, after ordering the White House media out of the room.
It seems Trump also told the Russians why he had fired the FBI director James Comey.
And once again managed to shoot himself in the foot.
By making himself sound both guilty AND crazy.
Or crazier.
President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
For it's all sounding more and more like obstruction of justice.
The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that the president dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives.
Which of course is a criminal and an impeachable offence.
And it certainly explains why James Comey did his best to ward off Boss Trump's advances, after he blew a kiss of death in his general direction...
Only to be dragged into a ghastly embrace...
And then fired by the nut job in the White House, who as late as Thursday was still insisting that Comey's firing had nothing to do with the Russian probe.
It's absolute insanity.
Or Ha Ha Ha time...
But the good news is that Comey is not easily intimidated, and after all that Trump is saying about him seems more determined than ever to tell his story.
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify to a top Senate committee, an event that could prove a pivotal moment in the fate of President Trump's besieged administration.
While Trump is just digging himself even deeper into a hole that could turn out to be his political grave.
Or whatever....
As the scandal just keeps on growing.
The law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest, showing that the probe is reaching into the highest levels of government, according to people familiar with the matter.
The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president, according to these people, who would not further identify the official.
You know, I'm still haunted by what Dan Rather had to say the other day...
And I realize a lot of people are in a hurry to impeach Donald Trump.
But I think that would be a mistake. It won't be that easy, so people shouldn't get carried away.
And why rush things when Trump is slowly but surely destroying himself and the Republican Party?
Just give him enough time, and enough rope.
And he'll take them all down with him....
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment