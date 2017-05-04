Thursday, May 04, 2017
Donald Trump: Crazy Like a Fox or Just Crazy?
Last weekend I watched Donald Trump celebrate his first 100 days in power with a rally in Pennsylvania.
And a speech that Michael Gerson in the Washington Post called the most hate-filled in modern history.
A deranged rant where Trump attacked his political opponents, the media, and refugees in a manner that had to be seen to be believed.
One that culminated with a poem that compared refugees and migrants to vermin.
And when it was over I was left wondering whether Trump was using that poem to try to put pressure on Congress to give him the money he needs to build his Great Wall of Mexico.
Or whether as Thomas Friedman suggests, the pressures of the presidency are driving Trump over the deep end.
Has the first 100 days of the presidency made Donald Trump nuts? I don’t ask that question as a doctor. I don’t do medical diagnoses. I ask it as a newspaper reader. You read all of Trump’s 100-day interviews and they are just bizarre.
Is this a political strategy unfolding or a psychiatric condition unfolding? I don’t know — but it tells me that absolutely anything is possible in the next 100 days — both good and bad.
For at a time when more than 50-thousand mental health professionals have signed a petition stating that Trump is “too seriously mentally ill to perform the duties of president and should be removed” under the Twenty-fifth Amendment, it seems to me that the alarm bells are ringing.
And while Friedman concludes on an optimistic note, by suggesting that California might be able to thwart Trump's agenda, I'm not reassured.
I can't help wondering whether Trump's chaotic presidency is driving many Americans over the deep end, and preventing them from realizing how dangerous he really is...
So far they have been lucky, and the U.S. has not been hit by any major crisis.
But sooner or later that luck will run out.
The snake will turn out to be Trump himself.
And nobody can predict what might happen next...
Labels: Donald Trump, The Madness of Trump, The Snake
