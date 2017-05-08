Monday, May 08, 2017
Bill Maher Goes After the Progressives Who Helped Elect Trump
When I think of all the damage Donald Trump has done in just 100 days, and how many more people he might hurt or kill before his day is done.
Or wonder whether the planet will survive him and his bestial ignorance...
I can't help thinking of all those precious progressives who tried to make us believe that Hillary Clinton would be worse than Trump.
So I'm glad to see Bill Maher go after them with some biting words, and a giant cucumber.
Sadly in Canada we also have the same kind of precious purists who spend all their time going after other progressives, instead of the Cons.
And who don't seem to understand the need for progressives of all stripes to unite in a mighty coalition, if we are to destroy the fascists before they destroy our country.
Stop them, don't let those grubby snowflakes divide us.
Don't let America's nightmare ever happen here....
