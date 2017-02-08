Wednesday, February 08, 2017
The Horror of Syria and the Human Slaughterhouse
I must admit I didn't think that anything that happened in Syria could shock me more than it already has.
The more than 400,000 dead, the countless wounded and traumatized, the sea of desperate refugees, the indifference of the world.
But if Amnesty International is right about what has been happening at the Saydnaya military prison in Damascus, it must surely be what it has been called "the worst place on earth."
For what kind of sadistic beasts would raise the hopes of prisoners, then beat them savagely, and then hang them?
You can read more about that monstrous slaughterhouse here.
And then please join your voices to those demanding that the UN be allowed to visit Saydnaya prison and other detention sites.
The horror must be halted.
Those responsible for those crimes against humanity, must be brought to justice.
And of course those who managed to escape that living nightmare should be welcomed with open arms...
Welcome Syrian refugees. This is Canada.
And you are safe here...
