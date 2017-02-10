Friday, February 10, 2017
Samantha Bee On The Original Trump Haters
Scotland is a small, peaceful country, but one with a proud history of resistance dating back about two thousand years.
The people of that land have had to battle all kinds of invaders, from the Roman legions of the Emperor Hadrian, to in more modern times, the vulgar presence of the mad would be Emperor Donald Trump.
So these days when we too are called to resist him, and all can appear so dark and gloomy.
I thought you might enjoy Samantha Bee's humorous look at the original Trump haters.
You know, seriously, the only places Donald Trump can strut around safely in Scotland are his hideous golf courses.
For anywhere else the bloated bawbag would be run out of town and village.
Fight him fiercely, with a smile on your face. Never give up.
Resist him and his fascist legions, until the day they are defeated...
