Pink Shirt Day 2017

I don't have much time to blog today, but I do need to say this before I rush off into the crazy world that we have made for ourselves.
At a time when Donald Trump is apparently preparing to reverse protections for transgender students.
At a time when our own Cons can't bring themselves to use the word Islamophobia, even after the horror of that mosque massacre in Quebec City.
At a time when it seems that right-wing bullies are out of control all over the world, I'm glad that today is Pink Shirt Day.
A day to fight bullying, that is now marked all over the world, but began right here in Canada.
Bullying is never okay. Stand up and speak up!#HuddleUp #PinkShirtDay #Argos pic.twitter.com/BTFrdPNVFI— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 22, 2017
And is something we should all be proud about.
But of course, we've still got a long way to go in this country before the bullies are finally beaten.
Thousands of children's lives are still blighted by bullying, and far too many kids are driven to kill themselves because of the cruel actions of others.
While too many look on and do nothing.
And if anyone thinks that bullying is just a problem for the young, they should think again.
For many helpless seniors are also victimized by bullies. It's becoming a real problem and one that can only get worse as the population ages.
So as this video says, we need to hammer home the message that kindness lasts a lifetime...
Support this campaign.
Demand that governments do more to publicize and fight the problem.
Speak out for the bullied, beat the bullies.
Help build a better world...
