Donald Trump Goes After The Pets Of America
We know that Donald Trump is a ghastly beast, one who resembles the porky Napoleon in Orwell's Animal Farm.
The one who betrays the other animals, like Trump is betraying millions of Americans including many of his own supporters...
But it's not just people he's threatening to kill.
He's going after all kinds of other creatures who share this world with us.
Like the beautiful and very endangered rusty patched bumblebee.
The Trump administration on Thursday delayed what would be the first endangered designation for a bee species in the continental U.S., one day before it was to take effect.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service adopted a rule Jan. 11 extending federal protection to the rusty patched bumblebee, one of many types of bees that play a vital role in pollinating crops and wild plants. It once was common across the East Coast and much of the Midwest but its numbers have plummeted since the late 1990s.
Who although it works tirelessly to help put food on our tables, may be the first victim of Trump's determination to scrap all kinds of regulations protecting the fauna and the flora of America.
And make Big Agro Great Again. Or at least even richer.
And that's not all.
As Keith Olbermann explains, he's also going after the pets of America.
And really what more can you say about a beast like Trump?
I'm not surprised he doesn't have any pets himself, because he could never understand the love between them and their owners.
Or appreciate the wonderful sight of two big wet noses poking through holes in a gate...
ShadowBun
Which is probably just as well for their sake.
Because if he treated pets like he treats so many humans, it would be a horror story...
Maybe now even his dumbest supporters will understand what he's planning to do to them, and those they love.
All of them.
And do what they must to cage this savage beast, as soon as is humanly possible...
