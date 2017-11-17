Friday, November 17, 2017
The Real Reason For Andrew Scheer's Weird Ad
I knew the Cons were worried.
I didn't believe them when they said that weird ad, half Forrest Gump and half serial killer, was to introduce Andrew Scheer to Canadians.
When he has been around for thirteen years, and the Con media has given him all the page time or air time he wanted recently, to attack the Trudeau government.
As only Schmeagol can.
But that is of course, the real reason for that new ad.
To try to make him look like Mr Nice Guy...
And try to make up for him having failed to restrain himself, and overplaying his hand, like a maniac.
Just like he did with the Omar Khadr case, vowing to make his settlement a big deal, his number ONE issue.
Only to realize that he was disgusting Canadians who don't like that kind of politics, and drop that issue like a hot potato.
But if this Abacus poll is correct, Scheer may have made the same mistake again, and it may already be costing him.
Last month we saw a four-point slip in Liberal Party support; in our latest survey the Liberals have stabilized and would win 40% support today. The Conservatives are at 32%. Both these numbers are identical to the results last election Day in 2015.
He attacked the Liberals like a rabid ferret day after day, and now suddenly the Liberals and the Cons are heading in opposite directions.
The size of the Liberal lead in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and their continuing strength in Ontario still has majority written all over it...
And Scheer's biggest problem, is the same as the one Jason Kenney has. He can't get enough millennials to support him.
And it must be bothering Scheer as much as it bothers Kenney, and the sinister operatives at the Manning Institute.
Only 16% of Millennials self-identify with the current conservative brand as compared with 66% who self-identify as liberal, moderate or progressive. The term ‘conservative’ elicits more negative perceptions than positive …”
For not only do millennials dislike the Cons, they don't trust them.
“Conservative-oriented political parties are among the least-trusted group by Millennials across Canada.”
And some things aren't negotiable.
“There are some traditional conservative positions which will be seen as ‘deal-breakers’ by Millennials, such as abortion, gay marriage, opposition to immigration, etc.”
So you can imagine what many millennials think of Scheer's assault on Justin Trudeau for defending Julie Payette.
Or what they think of the Con media and its ghastly coverage...
Because it's now so biased it's a joke, and practically unwatchable.
And all those stooges are doing are blowing their own credibility, and cutting their own throats.
But the bottom line, as Bruce Anderson points out, is that like it or not, the next election campaign has now begun.
“We’re shifting towards a new evaluative framework, one where voters spend less time comparing the Trudeau government to the Harper government, or to their expectations of Mr. Trudeau, and as time goes on, more time comparing Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals to the Conservatives under Mr. Scheer’s leadership and the Singh-led NDP.
In that context, current levels of comfort with the direction of the country and the health of the economy are buttresses for Liberal support.
And we have to be ready, for it may well determine whether Canada lives, or becomes just a northern version of Trumpland.
You know, November in Canada can be a bleak time...
But I'm encouraged by two things that are becoming clearer and clearer.
The more we attack Scheer and let Canadians know who he really is.
The less they like him.
While the more the Cons and their media stooges attack Justin Trudeau, the more popular they make him...
November may be bleak.
Schmeagol may be scary.
But you can be sure of one thing.
The future belongs to us....
