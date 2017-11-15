Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Justin Trudeau and the Con Media Losers
It's now been more than four days since Justin Trudeau missed a meeting of APEC leaders, and our Con media went ballistic.
Claiming he'd sabotaged a trade deal, and that all the other leaders were furious, and that Canada's reputation was RUINED!!!!
And nobody was more outraged than the pompous hack from the National Post Andrew Coyne.
Who fired off so many angry tweets his fingers must have been bleeding.
But while the other Con media stooges finally realized that Trudeau was simply sticking up for our country, and rejecting a bad deal.
And crawled away with their furry tails between their legs.
Coyne simply couldn't accept that he had jumped the gun, and made a fool out of himself...
And is still trying to justify his outrageously partisan overreaction with this kind of pathetic dribble.
Don't bother to read it all because it makes absolutely no sense. Just a quick read of the first four paragraphs is all you need, to understand that it's crazy stuff.
And it can only make you wonder whether Coyne is losing his marbles. Or whether the fear of losing his job has driven him over the deep end...
But whatever the explanation, what should be clear to any sane person, is that he is now too much of a hyper partisan Con to be allowed to appear on any CBC program.
Like the ghastly At Issue panel...
Because we shouldn't have to pay taxes to subsidize that kind of biased nonsense.
And Coyne should be let go, so he can spend more time trying to polish Paul Godfrey's ass at the sinking National Post, along with that other Con stooge John Ivison...
Before they're forced to swim for it, or join The Rebel.
And while we're at it, maybe the CBC could do us all another favour and fire this other Con who they hired from the National Post...
The producer of their hideous Opinion Pages, Robyn Urback.
Because when the monstrous Con propaganda site retweets four of her tweets in a row as it did yesterday:
And you read this partisan garbage.
It's pretty obvious that she is also too much of a Con stooge to produce an opinion page at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Or even call herself a journalist as she once did...
After graduating from journalism school six years ago.
Just like these people in my opinion are unfit to run the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation...
You know, I'm not sure that the media bosses in this country are even aware of how this tsunami of biased reporting is angering many Canadians.
Or whether if they are, they take that anger seriously.
But they should, for it's very real.
Many Canadians feel their democracy has been hijacked.
And if those media bosses don't do something about it.
It will be their funeral...
