Thursday, November 02, 2017
How Jason Kenney Will Help Re-Elect Justin Trudeau
The other day I looked at what might happen if or when the bigot bully Jason Kenney becomes Premier of Alberta.
And I warned that by blockading B.C., and declaring war on the Liberal government, he could end up ripping this country apart.
But while some like Susan Delacourt are predicting that Kenney is going to be Justin Trudeau's biggest problem.
I think she's only half right, and that there is a silver lining in that ugly cloud.
For while he will be a gigantic pain in the ass, as he tries to get back at Trudeau for defeating his Cons and driving him out of Ottawa.
I think the one who is going to be hurt the most by Kenney is the creepy new leader of the Cons Andrew Scheer.
For as Chantal Hébert points out, what works in Alberta won't work in the rest of Canada.
In the past, the presence in Alberta of strong Conservative leaders — liable to overshadow the party’s federal leader nationally — has not been a recipe for success for the conservative movement federally.
And Kenney has already made some powerful enemies in two of the provinces that will determine the result of the next election, British Columbia and Quebec.
Over the past few months Kenney turned his guns on Quebec for allegedly biting the equalization hand that feeds it by not supporting the now-defunct Energy East pipeline. For the same reason, British Columbia whose minority NDP government is against the imminent expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline is in his bad books. And he is itching for a fight against Justin Trudeau’s Liberals — on Alberta terms.
But what may be a popular scorched-earth federal-provincial approach in Alberta risks becoming a bridge-burning one for Scheer’s federal Conservatives.
And since Scheer is as unlikely to criticize Kenney, as he was to criticize Harper for his recent remarks about NAFTA, he could find himself caught between a rock and a hard place.
Between now and the 2019 campaign, it seems Canada’s leader of the official opposition will have his work cut out for him trying to come across as something more than the puppet of the two strong men of the still-recent Conservative federal era.
Scheer was always going to find it hard to try to make Canadians forget his social conservative beliefs, with Jason Kenney in the picture that should prove impossible.
So ironically enough, Kenney and the toxic legacy of Stephen Harper should help re-elect Justin Trudeau.
Who can point to those two Cons and ask Canadians whether they want to relive that nightmare again. And campaign against them as much as he campaigns against Scheer.
Yes indeed, the Lord doth work in mysterious ways.
And this ending couldn't be more perfect...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Election 2019, Jason Kenney, Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper, The Death of Con Canada
