Why The Con Media Failed To Bring Down Justin Trudeau
It was one of the most disgusting political spectacles I have ever witnessed. A bully show if ever there was one.
The ratty con media ganging up on Justin Trudeau and demanding that he serve the decent Bill Morneau on a bun, with a big piece of cheese
To the great joy of Andrew Scheer and his grubby Cons.
But when it was over, or yesterday's story, nothing had really changed.
And even the Con friendly Jamie Watt had to admit that Trudeau is still on top.
Based on the apparent furor that has been going on in recent weeks, one would expect a government that was facing significant political headwinds with the voters. But recently, signs have emerged that suggest the outcry may be more of a tempest in a teapot.
The Liberal's stunning by-election victory in Quebec has shown that the ratty media has been gnawing on the wrong issues.
First, the opposition is making a lot of noise, but has been largely focused on issues that aren’t as important to Canadians. The criticisms they have been lodging regarding Trudeau’s tax changes and deficits simply aren’t moving the dial.
Second, the Ottawa echo chamber — where journalists and opinion leaders talk among themselves about the issues they deem worthy of attention — is getting louder and louder.
To be fair, it’s a democratic echo chamber. Anyone with a Twitter account can engage a journalist, celebrity, or member of Parliament.
But the problem is that most Canadians simply aren’t interested in the minutiae that consumes political Twitter. Canadians don’t care about the proceedings of a committee or the amendment process on legislation.
Canadians don't care what those pompous asses in the little village of Ottawa do to try to keep themselves from dying of boredom.
But for being seen to bully a decent man like Bill Morneau, while failing to go after the creepy Andrew Scheer for turning the Cons into an alt-right party.
Or failing to ask him why he ran for cover when asked about his good buddy the Rebel director Hamish Marshall...
Or for failing to ask Scheer to comment on this treasonous story.
And denounce his fallen leader for selling out his own country, those Con rats will pay a heavy price.
For I can't believe how many ordinary people have told me in the last few days how disgusted they are, and will never trust them again.
And when "journalists" lose their credibility it's almost impossible to get it back.
Golly how ironic eh?
And don't those rats deserve it?
They set out to destroy Justin Trudeau, but they only destroyed themselves...
