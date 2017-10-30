The Two Faces of the Shameless Andrew Scheer

As we all know Andrew Scheer likes to pose as a nice guy with a glued on smile, who is always inviting Canadians to hear what he calls his "positive message."
But let nobody be fooled, even some of his own Cons admiringly call him Andrew Smear.
Some of his opponents claim that he gets a perverted kick out of smearing his opponents.
And here he goes again.
Justin Trudeau was caught hiking taxes on people with diabetes. Now, reports say those living with mental health problems are hurt too. pic.twitter.com/Smqd3XzFXt— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 27, 2017
And so much for Scheer's positive message.
But to understand why this one, like the one before it, is such a disgusting smear you have to read the story as reported by the Con media.
Sufferers of autism, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other mental health issues are the latest victims of a clampdown on access to the disability tax credit by the Canada Revenue Agency, according to several accountants, mental health associations and other advocacy groups.
And then since the Postmedia gang tend to bury the lead, read this story to find out who is really to blame.
In 2005, a Disability Advisory Committee was established comprised of experts including Ms. Buchanan to report directly to the minister of revenue.
Its mandate was to provide "a forum to identify the needs and expectations of the disability community" as "an important consultative forum through which members can provide helpful advice, comments and suggestions on tax measures for persons with disabilities."
But then, in 2006, according to Ms. Buchanan, the Harper government disbanded the advisory committee. Since then, it has again become increasingly more difficult for people with mental illnesses to qualify for the DTC partly because the tax form is so complicated. The form asks if activities are markedly restricted and adds in parentheses "at least 90 per cent of the time."
It is based on this that many claims are rejected. Because of the 90 per cent or above threshold, many doctors are unwilling to fill out the form in the first place.
And the answer is the bestial Stephen Harper who disbanded the Disability Advisory Committee set up by the Liberals, and made it as hard to collect the DTC, as he made it to collect Employment Insurance.
And the Canada Revenue Agency, which for some reason started going after the mentally ill like a pack of rabid hyenas, as soon as the Liberals came to power.
Which leads me to ask the same question I asked only five days ago: Is the CRA helping the Cons smear the Liberals?
And I'm sure has many of you asking this question: why is Andrew Scheer trying to smear the Trudeau government, instead of denouncing the CRA and the Harper regime?
And the answer to that last question is simple.
Just ask the former NDP MP Lorne Nystrom who had the misfortune in 2004 to run against Scheer in the 2004 election.
Near the end of the campaign, Scheer accused him of being soft on child pornography, a charge so serious Nystrom considered suing Scheer for libel. “There’s a nastier streak there than you’d find in most candidates,” he said. “I don’t mean on the issues. (There) becomes, with him, a personal tinge to it.”
And has seen the other face of Andrew Scheer.
“Beneath that smile,” he said, “lies a pretty nasty and mean streak.”
The face of a nasty political monster who knows that if his Cons are to defeat the Liberals he must do all he can to destroy the reputation or likeability of Justin Trudeau.
A man far more decent and more Canadian than Scheer can ever hope to be.
And really what more can I say?
Except don't be fooled by Andrew Smear.
Organize, unite, and drive him and his grubby Cons out of our parliament in the next election.
Before he poisons our country further...
