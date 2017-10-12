Thursday, October 12, 2017
The Scary Unravelling of Donald Trump
I don't know how Justin Trudeau managed to look so cool yesterday, when confronted with the madness of Donald Trump.
And the threat that could cost Canadians hundreds of thousands of jobs, and maybe even bring down the global economy.
Or what he must have thought when he heard this:
But then I read this tweet and it all became clear.
Donald Trump is unravelling, or losing his marbles, and we're all in terrible danger.
At first it sounded like hyperbole, the escalation of a Twitter war. But now it’s clear that Bob Corker’s remarkable New York Times interview—in which the Republican senator described the White House as “adult day care” and warned Trump could start World War III—was an inflection point in the Trump presidency. It brought into the open what several people close to the president have recently told me in private: that Trump is “unstable,” “losing a step,” and “unraveling.”
In recent days, I spoke with a half dozen prominent Republicans and Trump advisers, and they all describe a White House in crisis as advisers struggle to contain a president who seems to be increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods.
I don't know whether it's early onset dementia, or tertiary syphilis, but there's a strange look in Trump's piggy eyes...
And one wonders how long his Chief of Staff John Kelly can control him.
Two senior Republican officials said Chief of Staff John Kelly is miserable in his job and is remaining out of a sense of duty to keep Trump from making some sort of disastrous decision.
Or how long his generals can prevent him from starting World War III...
One former official even speculated that Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have discussed what they would do in the event Trump ordered a nuclear first strike. “Would they tackle him?” the person said.
And considering what's going on, and Trump's state of mind, the need for Congress to strip him of the power to kill us all in a twitter rage, seems only too obvious.
The broad debate over President Trump’s fitness for the difficult and demanding office he holds has recently been reframed in a more pointed and urgent way: Does he understand, and can he responsibly manage, the most destructive nuclear arsenal on earth?
As things stand now, the Atomic Energy Act of 1946, passed when there was more concern about trigger-happy generals than elected civilian leaders, gives the president sole control. He could unleash the apocalyptic force of the American nuclear arsenal by his word alone, and within minutes.
But even that won't be enough, and since we can't count on Bob Mueller to save us.
There’s no way of knowing how long his investigation will take and what it will turn up. It could be years before the probe is completed. It could be that Mueller’s team finds no evidence of criminal misconduct on the part of the president himself. And because the special counsel has no obligation to report his conclusions to the public — indeed, the special-counsel regulations do not give him the power to do so without the approval of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein — we may never know what he uncovers.
Let's hope that Trump's favourite Nazi Steve Bannon, is at least prophetic...
Several months ago, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversation, former chief strategist Steve Bannon told Trump that the risk to his presidency wasn’t impeachment, but the 25th Amendment—the provision by which a majority of the Cabinet can vote to remove the president.
When Bannon mentioned the 25th Amendment, Trump said, “What’s that?” According to a source, Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term.
For anyone who thinks that we could survive a full term of this maniac...
Must be either an idiot, or a Jesus freak, or as deluded as he is.
And those who fail to stop him should do as Paul Krugman suggests.
Eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow God help us all...
