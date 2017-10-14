Saturday, October 14, 2017
The Many Crusades of the Con Monster Andrew Scheer
As I'm sure you know by now, the sinister religious fanatic Andrew Scheer is on a crusade to try to turn Canada into a theocracy.
Two days ago I told you how he had humiliated the would be feminist Rona Ambrose, by arranging to replace her with a candidate who once called feminists "feminazis."
And has strong alt-right tendencies.
Which couldn't be more deeply disturbing or less Canadian.
But that's not the only depraved crusade Scheer is on.
Ten days ago I told you how he gave decent Canadian women a slap in the face, by appointing Rachael Harder to be the chair of the Committee for the Status of Women.
Even though Harder doesn't believe that a woman should control her own body, and neither does Scheer.
And when that appointment was rejected, he had the nerve to claim that it had nothing with abortion, and everything to do with freedom of speech.
Only to have Michael Coren sound the alarm and warn Canadians not to be fooled.
Do not be misled. The intention of the anti-abortion movement is the complete removal of reproductive rights, and the criminalization of medical staff daring to perform terminations. Most activists claim they wouldn’t penalize women who have abortions but, with all due respect, I don’t believe them. I know them just a little too well.
When the Christian right speaks of freedom of speech it generally means freedom for it and not other people.
Their aim is absolute, punitive, and fundamentalist.
And if that sneaky attempt to please his rabid religious base wasn't bad enough, Scheer has another stealthy crusade going.
This one headed by his very good buddy and fellow anti-gay bigot Brad Trost...
Who wants parliament to kill liberal plans to legalize marijuana.
Almost 13,000 people have signed a petition sponsored by Saskatoon–University MP Brad Trost calling on Canadian lawmakers to revoke legislation that is expected to legalize the use and possession of recreational marijuana next summer.
And since Scheer owes Trost big time...
Trost, who was elected in 2004, is well known for espousing socially conservative views, including opposition to abortion. Earlier this year, his socially conservative supporters helped elect his fellow Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer to the Conservative leadership.
One can only imagine what might happen if the Creeper and his reactionary Cons were ever returned to office...
Which believe it or not could happen, at least according to this new poll.
Long removed from heady memories of buoyant voters, a bright change in tone, and easy wins with the public, Canadians are approaching the two-year anniversary of the 2015 election with a far less enthusiastic, even jaundiced eye on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.
Were an election held tomorrow – the Liberal Party would find itself in a dead heat with the Conservative Party – fighting to hold onto power.
Now I'm not sure I can believe this latest Angus Reid poll, when the last one claimed that Canadians wanted Trudeau to be prime minister, but Scheer's Cons to form a government.
And this new one also claims that the TransMountain pipeline is hugely popular even in B.C...
But let's say the poll is accurate, what does it say about about the dotards in this country who would return the country to the Cons after only two years?
Including those in our own ranks...
And what should we call THEM?
Silly old buggers, or senile sods, or should we just give them a pair of Andrew Scheer's dad socks?
To pull over the heads during the day, or sniff hungrily at night.
Oh boy, as I said in one of my last posts the new generation can't take over soon enough.
But for those old or young who wish something better for this country, may I suggest it's time to get serious.
Time to take off the gloves, start administering a little punishment.
And fight for this country as hard as we can...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Angus Reid poll, Brad Trost, Canadian Dotards, Justin Trudeau, Reefer Madness
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment