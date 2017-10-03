Tuesday, October 03, 2017
The Fear and the Loathing in Donald Trump's America
At times it seemed to me like Hunter S. Thompson had come roaring back from the dead, to write one more chapter of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
One where a 64-year-old man holed up in a hotel room with 23 guns opens fire on a crowd below for no apparent reason.
At least 59 people are killed, and more than 500 are injured, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Since the last deadliest mass shooting in modern American history just over a year ago.
And one where Donald Trump and his Republicans flap around like bats out of hell...
Blaming everybody but themselves.
For there was Trump looking like a mannequin in a wax museum, invoking the name of God with a wooden speech that couldn't have looked more fake or more hypocritical.
Speeches are watched as well as heard, and the viewer saw a president who wished he were somewhere else because he had been compelled to pretend something so radically false to his own nature.
For once, Trump read the speech exactly as written. Perhaps his aides talked him into it. Because Trump is not a good reader, he read the speech wrong. And because it sounded wrong, he looked bad.
A speech where he could not use the word "terrorism" because the gunman was white and not a Muslim, even though it was terrorism.
Or couldn't call it an act of madness, because Trump's made sure that being mentally ill is no obstacle to buying a weapon.
And of course, he couldn't blame it on the NRA, because they gave him $30 million to campaign against Hillary Clinton...
So he owes them bigly.
They're determined to use his presidency to flood the country with even more guns.
And they couldn't care less how many lives are lost, or how young and innocent they are...
Like the young victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.
After all, as the fallen Fox host Bill O'Reilly reminded us yesterday, that's the price of freedom.
“Public safety demands logical gun laws but the issue is so polarizing and emotional that little will be accomplished as there is no common ground,” O’Reilly wrote in the post.
“The Second Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection,” O’Reilly wrote. “Even the loons."
Or the bloody price of being an American...
Where it's never time to talk about gun control.
But please feel free to reach for more Republican thoughts and prayers...
Or listen to the religious fanatic Pat Robertson blame it all on Trump's opponents.
Oh yeah, one more thing.
There's a religious fanatic in this country who would do to us what Trump is doing to America.
Andrew Scheer deleted this minutes after he was was elected Con leader.
But I dug it up so you can see what he would do to us.
Whatever you do don't let him become Prime Minister.
Don't let that American nightmare happen here....
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
273 mass shooting till today in a calendar year, is there not a problemReplyDelete
greater than terrorism much more near.
The US considers 4 or more deaths as Mass Murder. They had over 370 mass murders last year and are just short of one a day this year. But don't worry there are almost three months left in the year.ReplyDelete