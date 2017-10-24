Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Is the CRA Helping the Cons Smear the Liberals?
During the dark years of the Con regime, the Canada Revenue Agency was accused of acting as Stephen Harper's secret weapon.
A weapon he used to harass and intimidate his enemies, from environmental groups to a group of birdwatchers who had dared criticize two of his ministers.
The Cons needless to say did nothing to shed light on the situation, before they were toppled.
So now I can't help but wonder if the CRA is once again playing dirty political games.
For while it seemed strange to me that tax proposals like the one to tax employee discounts, were brought up by the Cons and some in the media, before the Liberals were apparently even aware of them.
I find it even more bizarre that the CRA can't properly explain why thousands of people with diabetes have apparently had their taxes increased.
A fresh controversy linked to the Liberal government’s approach to taxation erupted on Sunday when a group of health professionals, accompanied by the Conservative finance critic, held a news conference in Ottawa to denounce “thousands of dollars in tax increases” for people with Type 1 diabetes.
And neither can the government, who in their last budget actually made it easier for diabetics to claim that tax credit.
While all the CRA can say is that the situation isn't as serious at it seems.
Late Monday, the CRA said it had “no reason to believe that DTC rejections for diabetes-related cases are anywhere near as high as was suggested. As we speak, CRA officials are reviewing a selection of eligibility decisions related specifically to diabetes.”
Seemingly oblivious to the fact that it has handed Cons like Pierre Poilievre yet another blunt weapon with which to hammer the government...
Yes, that Pierre Poilievre.
You know, Polly Polly or Pee Wee, the ghastly Con who tried to poison our democracy...
And at one point in his sordid political career seemed to be working hand in hand with the CRA to spread Con propaganda.
No one likes getting mail from the Canada Revenue Agency. Usually, anyway. But when Edmonton mom Rosemary Ronald opened one letter two weeks ago, she discovered what was intended to be good news: a description of a "proposed" government family benefit soon available to her family, accompanying a request to confirm information they already had (based on past tax filings) about her child.
For who can forget how excited he was at the thought of using our money to try to buy votes?
Or how low he was prepared to go...
So to see him posing as the shining champion of the little people, and smearing a decent man like Bill Morneau, is enough to make me vomit.
And since he is Pierre Poilievre, and it all seems so strangely familiar, I think it's finally time for the CRA to be investigated.
It already seems so long since Stephen Harper lorded over our nation. But before memories fade of this awful ordeal there are some critical house-cleaning items to take care of. Perhaps the most pressing is the need to uncover whether the Canada Revenue Agency was improperly taking political direction from the Prime Minister's Office.
For although the passage of time has made some Canadians forget the bestialities of the Con regime, some wounds never heal.
The only way to fully clean this wound is through a Commission of Inquiry empowered to compel testimony under oath and order the production of documents. Senior CRA bureaucrats must be called to answer for themselves. Former PMO staffers should be ordered to appear, perhaps before they disappear to Kuwait.
And trust me, the sinister Andrew Scheer is quite capable of taking us to an even darker place...
You know, I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but if the CRA did try to keep one government in power.
And is now trying to bring another one down.
We really need to know, and the sooner the better...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment