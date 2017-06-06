Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Will Trump's Latest Twitter Orgy Be The Beginning Of The End?
Donald Trump has had many bad Twitter moments, that have demeaned him and his country, and shocked the world.
But that usually end up with Trump staring into a pool of excrement and liking what he sees.
But his trip to Europe and the Middle East exhausted him.
The idea that James Comey is coming back to haunt him, must be giving him bad dreams
And the volley of tweets he released in the last 48 hours may well mark the beginning of the end of his presidency.
For let's just look at two of those tweets he blasted off at the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, only hours after that city was hit by a terrorist attack.
The one that distorted what Khan really said.
"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days," Khan told the BBC earlier on Sunday. "There's no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we're as safe as we possibly can be.
And made Trump look like an idiot.
And the tweet that he fired off more than 24 hours later, which made him look even more like an ugly American, or a maniac...
Or as CNN's Michael D'Antonio writes, like a bully, or a pro wrestler.
The President's big talk, in part a consequence of his ego, is also a matter of aggression. Although his extreme words cause real distress, the President seems willing to inflict pain on others in the service of his own impulses. His behavior, which can be frightening, suggests that Trump is driven by the desire to dominate others and to display this dominance in the most flamboyant way possible.
Think of the pro wrestler who pins his opponent and then stands with his arms raised and one foot on the other guy's chest. He just has to rub it in.
And when you think about that, it's hard not to believe that Trump isn't losing his marbles. Or as Eugene Robinson writes, that he isn't out of control.
The statements President Trump issued on Twitter in recent days lead to a chilling conclusion: The man is out of control.
I know that is a radical thing to say about the elected leader of the United States, the most powerful individual in the world. And I know his unorthodox use of social media is thought by some, including the president himself, to be brilliant. But I don’t see political genius in the invective coming from Trump these days. I see an angry man lashing out at enemies real and imagined — a man dangerously overwhelmed.
Which needless to say since he's the president of the United States, could be incredibly dangerous. As Jon Favreau, Obama's former Director of Speechwriting points out here:
For if that's how Trump reacts to a terrorist attack in another country, what would he do if the U.S. was attacked?
And where would he take his country and the world?
And the good news?
Americans who want to impeach Trump, now outnumber those who still support him.
Trump's presidency is taking on water fast.
And as Keith Olbermann says, now would be a good time to fire him...
The Resistance is doing an amazing job.
Has any president ever been cut down to size so quickly?
Now let it finish off this hog before he kills us all...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment