When Progressives Shoot Themselves In The Foot
As you may know, one of the things that drives me wild is to see progressives attacking each other, instead of the real enemy.
Only to end up shooting themselves in the foot.
I've seen what that has done in Canada, and how it gave us ten years of Stephen Harper.
And more recently I've seen how it helped inflict Donald Trump upon us.
So needless to say when I saw this I was not impressed.
A supposedly progressive blogger, Lorne of Politics and its Discontents, quoting Cons to attack Justin Trudeau.
And no ordinary Cons either, two of the very worst. The notorious Trudeau hater Kelly McParland, whose hatchet job has to be read to be believed.
Even though Canada leads the Group of 7 countries when it comes to economic growth, is an oasis of tranquility compared to many others, and our country and our prime minister are the envy of the world.
As even McParland admits.
In a world of political turmoil, terrorist attacks and dismaying displays of intolerance – not to mention Donald Trump – Canada still often looks like a bastion of quiet sanity.
So his deranged rant can only be explained by the desperate situation at Postmedia...
And if that wasn't bad enough, Lorne then goes on to quote Andrew MacDougall, Stephen Harper's former director of communications.
Thanks to a tip from the Mound of Sound, a notorious Trudeau hater who once suggested that Justin should be raped in prison.
Even though MacDougall also admits that things aren't THAT bad:
Of course, not everyone is disappointed. The middle class have more money in their pockets, and environmentalists are happy with the Paris Accord and carbon tax, if not the approved oil and gas pipelines. The recent national security bill, while overdue, appears to have been worth the wait.
For anyone peeking into politics occasionally – that is to say, most voters – they continue to see a smiling, upbeat Justin Trudeau on the national and global stages, getting mostly positive ink outside Ottawa.
But Lorne would rather not point that out himself, for like his darling Mound his hatred of Trudeau can only be described as pathological.
Like the two Cons he quotes, he attacks Trudeau for not balancing the budget and rejecting the politics of austerity. While still calling him a neoliberal.
He insists on blaming Trudeau for the failure of the electoral reform process. Even though the NDP must share the blame for what happened, by falling into the Con trap and agreeing to a referendum, which would almost certainly have failed and eliminated the possibility of electoral reform for at least a generation.
While also failing to recognize the Trudeau government's many achievements. Like restoring the long form census, reaching out to Canada's First Nations like no other government before them. Eliminating laws that would have given the government the power to deport people born in this country.
Negotiating with the provinces like Stephen Harper never did for ten long years. Changing the law to allow provinces to set up needle sharing sites that will save thousands of lives.
While also working hard to improve the status of women, and advance the cause of gay rights, like no other leader has ever done before...
Something Lorne never points out, and doesn't seem to consider important. But still has the gall to suggest that younger Canadians share his backward views.
And has still not apologized for allowing the monstrous Mound, after the actress Ellen Page came out a few years ago, to state that gay people should be seen but not heard.
While ignoring my complaints about having been bombarded by that ghastly homophobe with some of the most ghastly anti-gay comments I have ever read. (More on that later.)
And continuing to lick him like a lollipop.
But then I suppose I shouldn't be too harsh on poor old Lorne who despite his claims to be a political "warhorse," is in reality a mediocre blogger, with a very poor grasp of politics.
Which explains why he went for the MacDougall story like a trout goes for a fly. Before the Globe included the fact that he had worked for Stephen Harper, which it had not mentioned when Lorne first ran the story.
Thanks to The Mound for pointing out this article in today's Globe which is also less than laudatory of Mr. Trudeau and his merry men and woman. The writer, Andrew MacDougall, offers an interesting view of our prime minister's persistent perambulations:
So he obviously had no idea who MacDougall was, and must have been VERY shocked when he found out.
Judging by that pathetic response.
Muahahahaha.
Is that a political warhorse or a horse's ass?
But of course it's not really funny.
We live in a time when we are locked in a vicious struggle with the Cons. And if we do not focus our efforts on the real enemy we could end up with a leader like this one...
Justin Trudeau is not above criticism. But those who use Con talking points to attack him should be seen as Cons.
And should be shunned by all decent Canadians...
