Saturday, June 03, 2017
Should Andrew Scheer Resign as Con Leader?
It was such a moving photo. Maxime "Mad Max" Bernier raising the arm of Andrew "Smiley" Scheer, at the end of the Con leadership convention.
And for a moment it looked like that long running Con mob story would have a happy ending.
But sadly for them, and the Harper Party, that good feeling didn't last.
Because now Bernier and his gang are coming after Scheer !!!!
Screaming we wuz robbed!!
A substantial discrepancy in the final ballot count at the Conservative leadership convention is threatening to spill into open revolt and undermine the electoral legitimacy of new leader Andrew Scheer.
Followers of Maxime Bernier are raising alarm bells about the gap between the votes cast and the final number announced at last weekend’s convention, where Mr. Scheer won a razor-thin victory over Mr. Bernier.
And who can blame them for feeling that something funny might be going on?
The Bernier camp wants to know why party director Dustin van Vugt ordered that all the ballots be destroyed immediately after the vote and why scrutineers were also not informed that there was a 7,466 vote discrepancy. Only 7,049 votes separated the two candidates on the final ballot.
Or that Scheer and his religious fanatics might have invoked a higher power...
When the ballots were destroyed so quickly, and the Con spokesman Cory Hann's claim that it was just "human error" just doesn't wash.
(Hann) told Maher that the lists provided to leadership campaigns included only the mail-in ballots and those that were cast in-person at the Toronto Congress Centre. The source of the discrepancy, he indicated, was the votes from 13 other physical voting locations from across Canada.
That doesn’t explain all of the “mystery ballots” that were counted, however. What we know from the Conservative party website is that these 13 locations did not include any locations in British Columbia, for example — yet the ballot discrepancy in B.C. amounts to 660 votes.
And this after 1,350 memberships were found to be fraudulent. Can you believe it?
But then why should we be surprised when the Cons have a long record of electoral corruption?
From the so-called In and Out Scandal, to the Robocall attempt to steal an election, to the clanking adventures of Dean Del Mastro...
They just can't help themselves.
Meanwhile, the National Firearms Association obtained the Conservative Party membership list and sent out flyers selling memberships to the gun lobby group.
The Conservative Party plans to issue a cease and desist letter to the organization and demand it destroy the list. The membership list is traceable, so the party already knows which leadership candidate leaked the list.
And a man with a foul record like this one...
Shouldn't even dream of being a Canadian prime minister.
Not when his chances of defeating Justin Trudeau are almost laughable.
In a poll conducted less than two weeks before Saturday's vote, Léger found the Liberals leading in national voting intentions with 46 per cent support against 25 per cent for a Rona Ambrose-led Conservative Party. The Liberals enjoyed a lead over the Conservatives worth 16 points in Ontario, 23 points in British Columbia and 41 points in Quebec.
With Scheer as leader of the party, however, Conservative support dropped two points to 23 per cent nationwide. The Liberal lead widened by one point in Ontario, three in Quebec and seven points in B.C. Only in the Prairies did Scheer's leadership put the Conservatives in a better position.
And this is the bottom line:
The Con leadership race was a stinky farce...
A cesspool of corruption.
Scheer's victory has been tainted beyond recognition.
And if he wishes to avoid further damage.
He should resign as soon as possible...
