Monday, June 05, 2017
Michael Harris On The Cheating Party of Canada
As I'm sure you know Andrew Scheer, the smiling religious fanatic is trying to give himself a saintly image.
Or at least portray himself as an aw shucks, gee whiz, Jimmy Stewart version of a priest or a farm boy.
So there he was the other day at the Press Gallery dinner, chugging milk out of a carton, while all the others got drunk.
But sadly for him it's just not working.
He's still looking like a flat can of Harper Lite.
And those embarrassing questions about whether he really is the new leader of the Cons just won't go away.
An official from the Kellie Leitch campaign is raising new concerns over the voting process used in the recent Conservative leadership race, fuelling questions over Andrew Scheer’s razor-thin victory.
Not when Maxime Bernier is demanding answers.
In an interview on Sunday, Mr. Bernier said the party must step forward and offer clear explanations on the voting process to all members. “Is this a minor issue, is this not a minor issue? I want answers from the party,” Mr. Bernier said. “I think members have a right to know what happened and why there is a difference between the numbers of votes.”
And who can blame him?
He's not very bright, but he is very desperate.
And this does sound suspicious.
One of the major concerns in the Bernier camp is that some Conservative members may have voted twice, once by mail and once at an in-person voting station.
In addition, the Bernier camp wants to know why David Filmon, the party's chief returning officer, ordered that all the ballots be destroyed immediately after the vote and why scrutineers were not informed of the discrepancy.
Like something you might expect to hear about in a place like Zimbabwe, or Harperland...
So I guess nobody should be surprised that Michael Harris is now calling the CPC, the Cheating Party of Canada.
Andrew Scheer has begun his stint as Conservative leader with a Howdy-Doody smile — and an epical face-plant. Despite serious questions being raised about whether the vote that put him in Stornaway was rigged, the 38-year-old political lifer maintains it’s a party matter.
Sadly for Scheer, nothing could be further from the truth. One of the reasons that Stephen Harper’s regime was turfed in 2015 was that the Canadians had had enough lies, corruption, and ideology imported from the U.S. Republican Party to last them a lifetime.
I mean, where did those rogue votes come from?
How could there be a 7,466 vote discrepancy between the ballots cast and the final number announced at last weekend’s finale to the leadership? And how did those ballots get counted, precisely? Whatever the answers, the number of rogue votes was more than enough to change the result.
And yes, for a party with an ugly record like the Cons, it does seem so depressingly familiar.
In a party that has never seen an electoral process it doesn’t want to fiddle, this has all the hallmarks of wiping the fingerprints off the murder weapon, and all too much like deja vu all over again.
And the best news?
Unless the Cons can bury this scandal, like they have buried so many others.
Scheer is going to lose his halo in a hurry.
And this scandal will help bury them...
