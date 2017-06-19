Monday, June 19, 2017
Is Donald Trump Getting Tired of Playing President?
Donald Trump made his first visit to Camp David on the weekend, no doubt hoping to escape the madding media, and try to pull himself together, after yet another terrible week in office.
A week where he seemed to confirm that he was under investigation, and was seen yelling at TV sets in the White House.
So he really needed a leafy break.
But Camp David has only a one-hole golf course, so Trump did have time to tweet.
Only to reveal once again his compulsive need to compare himself to Obama, and show how desperate he is becoming.
But sadly for him, two years after he glided down that golden escalator to announce he wanted to be president, other polls show his star is finally fading.
And that even some of his own supporters are starting to tune him out.
Two years later, President Trump is struggling to keep his viewers engaged. Governing turns out to be less entertaining than the spectacle of a political horse race — especially when complicated by conflict-of-interest scandals, a widening criminal inquiry and a policy agenda bogged down by infighting and partisanship.
A new poll last week by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 64 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing; only 35 percent approve.
He's just not the star he once was. And while Charles Blow is probably right when he writes that Trump is girding for a fight.
This investigation is in the early stages, but Trump has no plans to wait for it to either condemn or clear him. He is taking a much more aggressive approach, one that in the end may do more harm than good. He is attempting to defame, discredit and delegitimize.
Trump knows that whether anything from this investigation sees the light of day in a court of law, the investigation is already being litigated in the court of public opinion. In that court, he’s already guilty.
Trump’s public petulance about being mistreated is in fact a public appeal, in order to rehabilitate his brand.
I wonder whether Trump's pathetic attempt to cast himself as a victim, isn't just preparing the ground in case he needs to resign, in a hurry...
Because in that regard I find this paragraph in this story fascinating.
The president, who friends said does not enjoy living in Washington and is strained by the demanding hours of the job, is motivated to carry on because he “doesn’t want to go down in history as a guy who tried and failed,” said the adviser. “He doesn’t want to be the second president in history to resign.”
For it only confirms other reports that Trump's enthusiasm for the job is also fading fast. And if that is the case, I can see him walking away from that job long before he is impeached.
I know that sounds far fetched, but it's a gut feeling I have, along with this one...
And remember that for a billionaire like Trump, living in the White House might be seen as a step down...
And at the age of 71, and already showing signs of dementia, he will eventually have to decide whether he wants to spend his few remaining years playing president, or playing golf.
And I think I know what he will choose, now that the glow of that golden escalator has faded, and Americans have seen the real Trump.
As Homer Simpson warned we would...
It won't happen overnight, it will be a war of attrition.
But after only five months Trump has shown us why he never should have been elected president.
And sooner or later he will end up in the garbage can of history...
