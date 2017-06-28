Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Ezra Levant and the Perfect Storm
I'm sure many of you have read the book, or seen the movie Ship of Fools. Well now get ready for Ezra Levant and his Ship of Bigots.
Because the Rebel gang is setting sail again.
And while the Rebel Commander is probably in desperate need of a sunny vacation.
Most of all he needs the money.
For he is facing a perfect storm.
He lost a very expensive legal case recently, his Supreme Court appeal was tossed out like a used kleenex.
And the group Sleeping Giants must be giving him a huge pain in his wallet.
Some of Canada’s biggest telecommunications companies, banks and media organizations are on a long list of companies whose ads have shown up on controversial right-wing website The Rebel — and who have been flagged on Twitter by an anonymous group that is “trying to stop racist websites by stopping their ad dollars.”
Whatever the Rebel Commander says.
Asked whether the account’s social media campaign has hurt The Rebel financially, Levant claimed in an email that the website’s ad revenues, as of Saturday, were up “98 per cent over last month” – but did not explain why. Levant told iPolitics that online ads “have never been an important part” of the website’s business model – adding that he cares more about his subscription metrics, which he said “continue to grow at between 5 per cent and 8 per cent per month.”
Especially since according to Frank magazine, he has been squabbling with some of the contractors who are building his estimated $4 million dollar home...
And so soon after the Rebel assault on that New York City production of Julius Caesar, the one I wrote about here.
Which has now been revealed to be just another carefully planned fundraising event.
After the video was shared by prominent right-leaning figures like Sean Hannity and far-right publications online, the hashtag #FreeLaura immediately caught fire on Twitter. Some started to link to FreeLaura.com, which drove to a fundraising site to cover Loomer’s legal fees.
However, eagled-eyed users on Twitter quickly noticed that FreeLaura.com had been purchased the day of the event—and hours before Loomer rushed the stage—by the owner of the pro-Trump website therebel.media.
Ezra Levant, the founder of Canadian far-right and pro-Trump website therebel.media, bought the website at 2:07 p.m. ET, six hours before the play began, according to domain records.
Which also tells you how desperate the domain troll Levant must be to try to get cash by whatever means necessary.
And no doubt explains why he is organizing this cruise.
Even if the only speakers so far are the ghastly Faith Goldy...
And the Rebel Commander himself...
And the thought of being trapped on a ship with both of them must be any normal person's nightmare.
And the good news?
The cruise is setting sail in the hurricane season, so anything could happen...
And with a little bit of luck, Levant and his ghastly crew could find themselves vomiting all over each other.
Or bobbing around in the Caribbean....
You know, Levant is lucky. If he lived in Britain he'd already be in prison...
But his lust for money is his weakness.
And it will be his downfall...
