Monday, June 12, 2017
Donald Trump and the True Meaning of Idiot
He's desperately trying to restrain himself. His lawyers have warned him that his tweets could be used against him one day.
And could be the difference between the White House and the Big House.
But ever since James Comey called him a liar, in front of a television audience of about 19 million people, Donald Trump has been slowly going crazy, or crazier.
First he declared Comey's devastating testimony to be a big, or a yuuuuuuuge victory for HIMSELF.
And now it seems he actually believes that he can get away with portraying himself as the victim, and Comey as a criminal.
Or as a liar and a mass leaker.
President Trump again took aim at former FBI director James B. Comey on Sunday morning, suggesting in a tweet that Comey might have secretly released even more information to the public than he has already admitted to doing.
Which of course is ridiculous, considering how most Americans see Comey and Trump...
Or the fact that what he's accusing Comey of doing isn't illegal.
Legal experts say that what Comey did does not appear to be illegal, as prosecutors can press charges only against those who share information that's classified or related to national security.
Or the fact that EVERYBODY knows that Donald Trump is the Liar-in-Chief...
And is nothing more than a bloated Con artist.
A man too cowardly to go to Britain lest he be given a hot reception.
President Trump is considering scrapping or postponing a planned visit to Britain this year amid a billowing backlash over comments he made after the recent terrorist attack in London, two administration officials said.
Or whatever...
And a man so out of it, he would use the word "leaker" over and over again.
Even though it can only remind people of that horrible story about him and those Russian hookers, urinating in a bed the Obamas had once slept in.
Which when you think about it, also makes him a real IDIOT.
In a recent Quinnipiac University poll, respondents were asked what word immediately came to mind when they thought of Donald Trump: The No. 1 response was “idiot.” This was followed by “incompetent,” “liar,” “leader,” “unqualified,” and finally, in sixth place, “president.”
And even more dangerous than most sane people might have imagined...
Humans evolved for the most part by putting community first and the individual second. Despite many of the political narratives that posit a mythological “state of nature,” in which selfish, violent, atomistic individuals must forgo their natural liberties and make compromises and contracts to secure their own existence, scientific evidence simply does not support this. For creatures like us, self-preservation was always also social preservation. The “I” is in its very existence also a “we.”
The idiot does not understand this, and thus does not understand how he came to be, how he is sustained and how he is part of a larger ecology. The idiot cares nothing about public life, much less public service. The idiot cares only about his own name. The idiot, by way of his actions, can destroy the social body. Eventually, the idiot destroys himself, but in so doing, potentially annihilates everyone along with him. He is a ticking time bomb in the middle of the public square.
And the good news?
He really is destroying himself.
He needs to be weakened before he can be impeached.
So the more idiot he behaves.
The sooner he'll be gone...
