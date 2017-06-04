Sunday, June 04, 2017
Donald Trump and the Man Who Would Poison the World
I could barely watch the coverage of this latest terrorist attack.
It was all so insane and so cowardly, and I felt I'd seen it all before.
And what made it even more disgusting was to see Donald Trump try to turn that tragedy into bigotry, for crass political purposes.
President Donald Trump on Saturday evening said the United States needs "the travel ban as an extra level of safety" following multiple fatal incidents in London. "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety," the president tweeted at 7:17 p.m.
When in fact he's the one we need to be protected from.
The greatest would be terrorist on earth.
The man, who would torch the planet, and as David Brooks writes, poison the world.
This week, two of Donald Trump’s top advisers, H. R. McMaster and Gary Cohn, wrote the following passage in The Wall Street Journal: “The president embarked on his first foreign trip with a cleareyed outlook that the world is not a ‘global community’ but an arena where nations, nongovernmental actors and businesses engage and compete for advantage.”
That sentence is the epitome of the Trump project. It asserts that selfishness is the sole driver of human affairs.
And what makes that Trump Talk so disturbing...
The essay explains why the Trump people are suspicious of any cooperative global arrangement, like NATO and the various trade agreements. It helps explain why Trump pulled out of the Paris global-warming accord. This essay explains why Trump gravitates toward leaders like Vladimir Putin, the Saudi princes and various global strongmen: They share his core worldview that life is nakedly a selfish struggle for money and dominance.
Is that a world view like that one can only lead to massive instability, fascism, and war.
By treating the world simply as an arena for competitive advantage, Trump, McMaster and Cohn sever relationships, destroy reciprocity, erode trust and eviscerate the sense of sympathy, friendship and loyalty that all nations need when times get tough.
By looking at nothing but immediate material interest, Trump, McMaster and Cohn turn America into a nation that affronts everybody else’s moral emotions. They make our country seem disgusting in the eyes of the world.
Where the scariest part is that even friendly countries like Canada are now considered The Enemy.
Trump said that he made the decision in order to fulfill his “solemn duty to protect America and its citizens.” The Paris agreement was described as if it was a kind of mortal threat to the United States, and he stressed that it was supported by “the same nations” whose “trade practices” and “lax contributions” in the military sphere were also undermining and endangering the United States.
The inference was clear: Countries that previously were described as allies of the United States are now seen as a dark threat. The Paris climate agreement was described as just one part of this wider conspiracy against the United States, pursued primarily by countries traditionally seen as allies.
But the good news is we're not alone. More people than ever now feel that Trump is unfit to be president. He's making too many enemies.
And in these disturbing times when it sometimes seems that the world has lost its bearings, or that we're all going crazy.
It's important to remember that Trump is the one who has a strait jacket waiting for him...
And that the future belongs to us.
Because you can't threaten the planet and the survival of humanity, and hope to get away with it.
The generation who Trump would have inherit a scorched world won't stand for that.
So if he tries to wipe his ass with the planet...
They'll wipe their asses with HIM...
